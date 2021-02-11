Fort Leavenworth Tax Center

The Fort Leavenworth Tax Assistance Center will open for business Feb. 16. Service will be limited to ensure the safety of volunteers, soldiers and patrons. Telephone appointments will be available for active-duty soldiers E-6 and below, Gold-Star families and the families of deployed soldiers.



Tax assistance for active-duty personnel is available through MilitaryOneSource. Service members can complete their income tax returns using a free and easy-to-use program on https://www.militaryonesource.mil.



Military OneSouce also provides free access to tax consultants with a toll-free number at (800) 342-9647 or access through online chat 24/7. The free resources can be found on the Military OneSource website by clicking on the “Financial & Legal” link, selecting “Tax Resource Center” and then the “MilTax: Tax Services for the Military” link. The free tax preparation software is available starting mid-February through mid-October. Active-duty personnel are encouraged to use these free services to complete their tax returns.

Others who are no longer on active duty, but qualify as low income, may be able to use Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs in the Leavenworth community. Catholic Charities, the Leavenworth Public Library and the Leavenworth Council on Aging are among the organizations that offer free tax services. The IRS provides a VITA site finder on its website at irs.gov/individuals/find-a-location-for-free-tax-prep, which provides current information on all VITA sites. The IRS provides up-to-date information on available VITA sites from February through April.



For those not eligible for any of these programs, there are numerous professional commercial tax preparation vendors in the local community that can assist.

To schedule an appointment at the Tax Center, call 684-4932 starting Feb. 16.