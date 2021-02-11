Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities is pleased to announce scholarship opportunities for residents through the Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization.



The foundation awards scholarship grants to residents of Michaels Organization properties who are pursuing some form of higher education, in college, a trade or professional school, or an institute. Last year, 22 FLFHC residents received scholarship grants.



The scholarships are available to the family members of active-duty service members residing in housing communities owned or managed by the companies of The Michaels Organization, which includes FLFHC.



Visit https://www.michaelsscholars.com/ to download an application packet. Deadline for applications is April 15. Transcripts are required.



For more information, call (913) 682-6300.



Office closures

The FLFHC offices, including the Self-Help Store, will be closed Feb. 15 for Presidents Day. Normal business hours will resume Feb. 16. Residents who have a maintenance emergency or wish to submit a work order when the offices are closed can call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center collects donations curbside the second Saturday of each month. Place items for donation curbside before 10 a.m. for collection between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The mission will issue a tax voucher for accepted donations. The next mission pick-up is Feb. 13.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.



Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.

For more information, call the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.



Utilities tip

Heating a home uses more energy and costs more money than any other system in a home — typically making up about 42 percent of the utility bill.



