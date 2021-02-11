The U.S. Department of Labor Veteran’s Employment and Training Service and Transition Employment Assistance for Military Spouses’ curriculum career workshops for Feb. 16-19 are currently open for registration. Classes available are “Marketing Me,” “Your Next Move,” “Career Credentials,” and “Resume Essentials.” For more information or to register, visit https://www.veterans.gov/milspouses/events/.

The Army Family Web Portal has launched a new Volunteer Management Information System. The cloud-based environment will allow Army Community Service staff and volunteers to track volunteer hours. For more information, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil.

The CGSC Foundation scholarship program is for relatives of U.S. Army Command and General Staff College alumni and others who are life members of the foundation’s Alumni Association. The scholarship program is open to high school seniors who will begin their college studies in 2021 and for undergraduate college students in the first three years of their studies (freshman through junior) returning to school. The deadline for applications is midnight March 1. For more information, visit www.cgscfoundation.org/scholarships.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Community Scholarships are currently accepting applications. The deadline is March 12. For the application, visit http://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/scholarships-3/. For more information, e-mail scholarshipflsc@gmail.com.

Fisher House Foundation Inc. has a number of scholarship programs for military children, military spouses and veterans. For more information, visit https://fisherhouse.org/programs/scholarships/.

John W. Poillon Scholarship applications are available at the Fort Leavenworth Army Education Center. The scholarship is open to high school seniors who are dependents of U.S. military members, currently or within the past 24 months assigned to Fort Leavenworth, or civilians who are currently employed at Fort Leavenworth by the U.S. government or a non-appropriated fund. The application deadline is March 26.

“Pandemics in Military History” is the topic for the 2021 Friends of the Frontier Army Museum YOUTH ESSAY CONTEST. FFAM is accepting essays through April 1. The contest is open to students in ninth through 12th grades from schools within 20 miles of Fort Leavenworth. For more information and the entry form, visit www.ffam.us.

The Fort Leavenworth Employment Readiness Team has provided the following contacts for employment options: Army Community Service Employment Readiness/Relocation Services, call 684-2800; Military OneSource Military Spouses Employment Sponsorship, call (800) 342-9642 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil; Kansas Works, call (913) 342-9642 or e-mail dwayne.pratt@ks.gov; and Military Spouse Professional Network, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/military-spouse-professional-network/.

The Army Community Service Employment Representative is available 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to facilitate help with finding jobs, resumé writing, government job information and more. For more information or to set up an appointment, call Christopher Grotheer at 684-2823.

The Fort Leavenworth Civilian Personnel Advisory Center is currently open for virtual meetings only. For more information, e-mail CPAC at usarmy.leavenworth.chra-sw.mbx.cpac@mail.mil.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation SKIES Unlimited program is looking for a gymnastics instructor for youth gymnastics and tumbling. To apply, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/578394700.

Fort Leavenworth’s Unified School District 207 is currently hiring. A wide variety of positions are available. To apply, visit www.usd207.org and click on the careers/employment tab.

The Fort Leavenworth Exchange has several full-time, part-time and intermittent job openings. Visit applymyexchange.com to apply.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has several job openings. Visit usajobs.gov and search for Fort Leavenworth.

Strategic Resources Inc. and the Exceptional Family Member Program has positions available for level 3 and 4 respite care providers. For more information or to apply, visit www.sri-hq.com/careers.php.