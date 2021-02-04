Registration is currently open for “Vertical Marriage,” presented by Cru Military and the Fort Leavenworth Chapel. The two-hour kick-off starts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12, with follow-on one-hour sessions March 5, April 9 and May 7. For more information and to register, visit https://forms.gle/ppFqJ9ys8PkTJExU7.

The Family Life Marriage Resilience Class “Family Wellness” is 6-8 p.m. Feb. 19 and “Marital Resiliency” is 6-8 p.m. March 19 virtually or in-person at Pioneer Chapel. Snacks, drinks and a meal will be provided, cost is free. Child care is not provided. The program will also be shown on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FLKSRSO. To register, call (913) 680-7336.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Galentine’s Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 10. The luncheon will be a hybrid small group luncheon with a game over Zoom. Cost is free for the fun. Guests can bring their own lunch. For more information and to RSVP, visit https://form.jotform.com/210125940354144.

Enter to win a $100 Exchange e-giftcard by downloading the Digital Garrison app through Feb. 10. The app is available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available until the new app is fully customized.

The Combined Arms Research Library is giving a Valentine’s Day goodie bag with each children’s book request through Feb. 16. To request a book, visit https://carlcgsc.libwizard.com/f/PatronPullRequest.

The Combined Arms Research Library Valentine’s Day-themed StoryWalk featuring “Roses Are Pink, Your Feet Really Stink” written and illustrated by Diane de Groat is through Feb. 16. The path begins near the CARL book drop and continues around the building. Enter the drawing to win a book at the end of the walk.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Valentine’s Candy Bouquet fundraiser is underway. Each bouquet includes about 70 pieces of candy presented in a glass mason jar and delivered. Chocolate roses and balloons can be added. All proceeds benefit the local community through grants and scholarships. To place an order, visit https://form.jotform.com/210207001057032.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Golf Simulator West Coast Swing League is a four-week, two-person, nine-hole scramble. Week 1 is “Spanish Bay” March 1-7, Week 2 is “Spyglass Bay” March 8-14, Week 3 is “Torrey Pines” March 15-21 and Week 4 is “Pebble Beach” March 22-31. Cost is $40 per player and $80 per team. there are weekly flight prizes and flexible tee times. For more information or to sign up, call (913) 651-7176 or e-mail luke.t.russell2.naf@mail.mil.

Report suspected unemployment fraud to the Kansas Department of Labor Fraud Department at https://www.fraudreport.ks.gov and the Federal Trade Commission at https://www.identitytheft.gov. Army civilians who believe a fraudulent unemployment claim has been filed in their name should contact the Army Benefits Center-Civilian Unemployment Compensation Department 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call (785) 239-9836 or e-mail usarmy.riley.chra-hqs.mbx.abcc-uc.inquiry@mail.mil.

Gym hours are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The gyms are reserved 5-9 a.m. for active-duty only. Gruber Fitness Center will close for deep cleaning 9-10 a.m., 1-2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Harney Sports Complex and the (bubble gym) Annex will close for deep cleaning 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sherman Gate is open 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for outbound traffic only.

Harrold Youth Center Virtual After-School Programming is back in session. Classes are open to children in sixth through 12th grades. Classes and workshops are offered in STEM, knitting, photography, Dungeons and Dragons, ukulele and more. For more information, call 684-5118.

The Combined Arms Research Library dropbox on the west side of the building near Smith Lake is now open. Additionally, overdue notifications will be sent out for all checked-out items. Door-side pick-up for library materials is also available. To request materials, visit https://carlcgsc.libwizard.com/f/PatronPullRequest and fill out the form.

Army Community Service is running with a reduced staff. All staff members can be reached through e-mail. For more information and a staff phone and e-mail listing, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortLeavenworthACS.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, will be open Feb. 6 by appointment only. Regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (913) 651-6768.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

Resources for off-post child care include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite/military-families/army/ and the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.