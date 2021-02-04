The Munson Army Health Center pharmacy will have longer wait times through Feb. 5 because the staff is being trained on Military Health System Genesis, a new electronic health record system.

The next Army Wellness Center virtual classes are “Healthy Sleep Habits” at noon Feb. 9 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17, “Stress Management” at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 10, “Performance Optimization” at noon Feb. 16 and “Meals in Minutes” at noon Feb. 23. For more information or to RSVP for a virtual class, call (913) 758-3403.

Munson Army Health Center will have limited services after noon Feb. 10. All ancillary services, including the pharmacy, are closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.

National Patient Appreciation Week is Feb. 14-20.

The Munson Army Health Center will be closed Feb. 15.

Call the COVID vaccine hotline at 684-6099 for the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccination program at Munson Army Health Center.

Munson Army Health Center’s new website is https://Munson.TRICARE.mil/. The MAHC staff is currently training to use Military Health System Genesis, a new electronic health record system. To learn more about the system, visit www.health.mil/MHSGENESIS.

Referrals for Applied Behavior Analysis require enrollment in the Exceptional Family Member Program and TRICARE ECHO. To enroll in TRICARE ECHO, a DD Form 2792 must be submitted with the help of the EFMP coordinator. For more information about TRICARE ECHO, call TRICARE West Echo at (844) 524-3578. For additional information about EFMP, e-mail usury.leavenworth.medcom.mahc.mbx.efmp@mail.mil.

The Army Wellness Center is currently making appointments for body composition testing, metabolic testing, stress management training, health coaching, exercise prescription and virtual classes. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (913) 758-3403.

Follow Munson Army Health Center on Facebook for the most current updates on services, hours of operation and health related information.