Garrison recognizes top civilian professional

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer
At the end of 2019, the Garrison began a program recognizing an individual in the civilian workforce for his or her efforts each quarter.
Five quarters later, Garrison leaders recognized Josh Altice, workforce development specialist, Directorate of Human Resources, as the 2020 Garrison Professional of the Year in a ceremony Jan. 29 in the command office.
During the ceremony, he was presented with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal and a certificate.
“(The program) is meant to recognize the performance and accomplishments of our outstanding civilian workforce,” said Mike Fuller, DHR director. “The civilian workforce, especially in the Garrison, they’re the ones that run the installation.
“Many times, their performance doesn’t get the notice that the military do,” he said. “With this program, we’re trying to really mirror the noncommissioned officer and soldier of the year recognition that they have for the military.”
Altice, who was named Professional of the Quarter in March 2020, was nominated by Fuller for his professionalism.
“There has never been a task too large for Josh to tackle,” Fuller said. “He’s able to accomplish any task and exceed expectations in any task that I give him or that he’s been given by … the command group.”
In his role as workforce development specialist, Altice is in charge of arranging and tracking training for the Garrison workforce, works with career program managers, runs the Defense Performance Management and Appraisal Program, processes requests for personnel actions regarding promotions, hiring and awards, and more.
Altice, who competed with the other professionals of the quarter — Bryan Cavey, Fort Leavenworth Legal Assistance Office paralegal specialist; Kendra Ruiz, Fort Leavenworth Casualty Assistance Center benefits coordinator; Penny Votaw, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security operations support assistant; Lindsey Aspinwall, Directorate of Public Works management and program analyst; and Evelyn Robinson, Garrison Information Management Office information technology specialist— was chosen as Professional of the Year by a panel of Garrison leaders. Each candidate was judged by the nominations made by supervisors during the Professional of the Quarter process.
Altice said he was flattered to be chosen Professional of the Year.
“I run the program, the Professional of the Quarter, throughout the year, so, I see all the nominees, all their packets and what they’re submitted for throughout the year,” Altice said. “I know there are a lot of great people out there in the Garrison that are doing some really good things … so I know the competition is very high.
“It’s always important for anybody (to do his or her job well), but I always look at it like, if I can make the people that are above me and my supervisors look good, then that makes me feel good that they’re being taken care of,” he said. “I constantly push myself to do well. It makes the Garrison look good. It makes everybody in the organization do better, be better.”