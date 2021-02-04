Katie Peterson | Staff Writer
Star Wars, Harry Potter and Hamilton were just a few of the inspirations for car designs seen during the Cub Scouts Pinewood Derby Jan. 30 at the Frontier Conference Center.
More than 75 Cub Scouts from Pack 1 participated in the annual event.
“The Pinewood Derby is an optional activity within Cub Scouts. For Pack 1, it is a very large event, and we put a lot of effort into it,” said Jake Spangler, Eisenhower Tigers den leader. “The idea is the Scout, with the assistance of their family, they take a block of wood, four nails and four plastic wheels, and they turn it into a racecar.
“Some focus on the design aspect and let their imagination go wild,” he said. “Then it’s the rush of seeing the car that they put time into … race down the track, go across the finish line, win a heat, maybe win their grade, maybe take home the overall fastest car.”
Because of COVID-19 precautions, Scouts checked-in their cars and tested them on the racetrack in scattered groups Jan. 27-29 and then watched their cars race via videoteleconference on race day.
During each race, “broadcasters” narrated the event, treating it like a real sports broadcast, and three camera angles were shown on the race, Spangler said.
“The hope is that they still get the feel of the excitement of the race watching it through the camera,” he said.
Joy Roberts, Cub Scouts Pack 1 advancement chairperson, said she hopes it helps make the event as normal an experience as possible.
“Normally, they’re sitting right here at the blue line and they’re watching every heat go down,” Roberts said. “We’re trying really hard to get that reality of them being right here in the room with us.”
Leia Ngirmidol, den volunteer and mother of Bear Cub Scout Logan Halchimar, 8, said she appreciated the efforts of those who put it together.
“I think it’s great that they’re able to pull it together even while in the environment that we’re in now,” she said. “It’s just amazing how many people are coming in to make it happen, and I think it’s pretty impressive.”
Scouts had different reasons why they were excited for the race.
“It’s fun to do,” said Arrow of Light Scout Josh Myers, 11, who participated for his final year before he joins Scouts BSA in March. “It gets people in a creative mode to build their own cars and think about what they want to do (with the design).”
Myers said he designed his car to look like a canoe to symbolize his upcoming crossover ceremony into Scouts BSA. Myers won first place in the “Best in Show” category for his grade.
Sisters Bear Cub Mia Gorgoglione, 8, and Tiger Cub Ella Gorgoglione, 6, said they looked forward to the Pinewood Derby, but they had differing outcome opinions.
“I don’t really want to win because trophies just sit up on the shelf and you just stare at them,” said Mia Gorgoglione. “You don’t really get to play with them at all.”
Ella Gorgoglione disagreed.
“Trophies look really cool and I want one,” she said. “My sister just wants to (race).”
Mia took second-place in her grade and Ella took first place in her grade.
Trophies were awarded for the top racers in each grade and the most creative cars.
Pinewood Derby results
Championship Races
1st Place: Aiden Dillenback (Webelos)
2nd Place: Garrett King (Wolf)
3rd Place: Dexter Schmidt (Webelos)
Lions (Kindergarten)
1st Place: Philip Beery
2nd Place: Thomas Beery
3rd Place: Ethan Stokes
Tigers (1st Grade)
1st Place: Ella Gorgoglione
2nd Place: Cole Depolo
3rd Place: Alison Brooks
Wolves (2nd Grade)
1st Place: Garrett King
2nd Place: Michael Merriss
3rd Place: Carter Sheets
Bears (3rd Grade)
1st Place: Lukas Beaudry
2nd Place (tie): Mia Gorgoglione
2nd Place (tie): Willard Lewman
Webelos (4th Grade)
1st Place: Aiden Dillenback
2nd Place: Dexter Schmidt
3rd Place: Kale Hollingsworth
Arrow of Light (5th Grade)
1st Place: Lanie Wahab
2nd Place: Mason Sheets
3rd Place: Dylan Brookshire
“Best in Show”
Lions (Kindergarten)
1st Place: Madeline Baldwin
2nd Place: Jackson Henke
3rd Place: Charlotte Birtles
Tigers (1st Grade)
1st Place: Alison Brooks
2nd Place: Ben Burnett
3rd Place: Caleb Beeman
Wolves (2nd Grade)
1st Place: Carter Sheets
2nd Place: Bradley Vance
3rd Place: Caleb Churchill
Bears (3rd Grade)
1st Place: Westin Kellington
2nd Place: Lukas Beaudry
3rd Place: Madilynn Teeter
Webelos (4th Grade)
1st Place: Samuel Inkenbrandt
2nd Place: TJ Kallo
3rd Place: Gavrie Chuhralya
Arrow of Light (5th Grade)
1st Place: Joshua Myers
2nd Place: Calvin Roberts
3rd Place: Kade Faught