Ten-year-olds Drew Gibson, Bryan Fenelli, Carsyn Banter and 11-year-old Caleb Hung watch 11-year-old Schaffer Gibson take off toward a ramp they built in the snow Jan. 27 while sledding by Gruber Fitness Center. Unified School District 207 was canceled because of the weather, so the boys were taking advantage of the snow day. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Eleven-year-old Schaffer Gibson waits to take off again as fellow sledders 10-year-olds Drew Gibson, Bryan Fenelli, Carsyn Banter and 11-year-old Caleb Hung climb the hill after taking their sleds over a small ramp they built in the snow Jan. 27 by Gruber Fitness Center. Unified School District 207 was canceled because of the weather, so the boys were taking advantage of the snow day. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Ten-year-old Carsyn Banter and 11-year-old Caleb Hung watch 10-year-old Bryan Fenelli aim his sled toward a small ramp the boys built in the snow Jan. 27 by Gruber Fitness Center. Unified School District 207 was canceled because of the weather, so the boys were taking advantage of the snow day. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Eleven-year-old Caleb Hung takes air as he sleds over a small ramp in the snow while sledding with friends from his neighborhood Jan. 27 by Gruber Fitness Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

