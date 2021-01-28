Home Community Snow day play CommunityCommunity FeaturesPhotosTop Community Stories Snow day play By ftleaven - January 28, 2021 211 0 Facebook Twitter Ten-year-olds Drew Gibson, Bryan Fenelli, Carsyn Banter and 11-year-old Caleb Hung watch 11-year-old Schaffer Gibson take off toward a ramp they built in the snow Jan. 27 while sledding by Gruber Fitness Center. Unified School District 207 was canceled because of the weather, so the boys were taking advantage of the snow day. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Eleven-year-old Schaffer Gibson waits to take off again as fellow sledders 10-year-olds Drew Gibson, Bryan Fenelli, Carsyn Banter and 11-year-old Caleb Hung climb the hill after taking their sleds over a small ramp they built in the snow Jan. 27 by Gruber Fitness Center. Unified School District 207 was canceled because of the weather, so the boys were taking advantage of the snow day. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Ten-year-old Carsyn Banter and 11-year-old Caleb Hung watch 10-year-old Bryan Fenelli aim his sled toward a small ramp the boys built in the snow Jan. 27 by Gruber Fitness Center. Unified School District 207 was canceled because of the weather, so the boys were taking advantage of the snow day. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Eleven-year-old Caleb Hung takes air as he sleds over a small ramp in the snow while sledding with friends from his neighborhood Jan. 27 by Gruber Fitness Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Garrison prepares for next summer surge School board praised, updated on progress Coyotes pose little danger to people on post LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:one × one = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth moderate rain enter location 46.7 ° F 48.2 ° 45 ° 93 % 2.6mph 90 % Sun 44 ° Mon 42 ° Tue 50 ° Wed 52 ° Thu 46 °