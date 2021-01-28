Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Tuxie CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Tuxie By ftleaven - January 28, 2021 190 0 Facebook Twitter Tuxie is a 5-year-old tuxedo cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Tuxie is a 5-year-old tuxedo cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Garrison prepares for next summer surge School board praised, updated on progress Snow day play LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:13 − 3 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth moderate rain enter location 49 ° F 50 ° 48 ° 87 % 1.9mph 90 % Sat 47 ° Sun 44 ° Mon 41 ° Tue 50 ° Wed 51 °