“Geopolitics and great power competition in the south Caucasus” is the topic of a panel discussion presented by the U.S. Army Cultural and Area Studies Office and the Command and General Staff College at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. Seating is limited, but the event will be shown live on CGSC’s Facebook page.

Registration is currently open for “Vertical Marriage,” presented by Cru Military and the Fort Leavenworth Chapel. The two-hour kick-off starts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12, with follow-on one-hour sessions March 5, April 9 and May 7. For more information and to register, visit https://forms.gle/ppFqJ9ys8PkTJExU7.

The Family Life Marriage Resilience Class “Family Wellness” is 6-8 p.m. Feb. 19 and “Marital Resiliency” is 6-8 p.m. March 19 virtually or in-person at Pioneer Chapel. Snacks, drinks and a meal will be provided, cost is free. Child care is not provided. The program will also be shown on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FLKSRSO. To register, call (913) 680-7336.



Tickets for Disney on Ice “Dream Big” Jan. 28 through Feb. 7 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., are available from the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 684-1704.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Galentine’s Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 10. The luncheon will be a hybrid small group luncheon with a game over Zoom. Cost is free for the fun. Box lunches are offered through Karma Cakes and food orders must be received by midnight Feb. 3. Guests can also bring their own lunch. For more information and to RSVP, visit https://form.jotform.com/210125940354144.

Enter to win a $100 Exchange e-giftcard by downloading the Digital Garrison app through Feb. 10. The app is available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available until the new app is fully customized.

Gym hours are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The gyms are reserved 5-9 a.m. for active-duty only. Gruber Fitness Center will close for deep cleaning 9-10 a.m., 1-2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Harney Sports Complex and the (bubble gym) Annex will close for deep cleaning 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“Pandemics in Military History” is the topic for the 2021 Friends of the Frontier Army Museum YOUTH ESSAY CONTEST. FFAM is accepting essays from Feb. 1 through April 1. The contest is open to students in ninth through 12th grades from schools within 20 miles of Fort Leavenworth. For more information and the entry form, visit www.ffam.us.

Sherman Gate is open 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for outbound traffic only.

The Fort Leavenworth Legal Assistance Office will only offer limited tax preparation services this season. Telephone appointments will be available for active-duty soldiers E-6 and below, Gold Star families, and families of deployed soldiers eligible for legal assistance. Other active-duty personnel can do their income tax returns through Military OneSource using a free program at https://www.militaryonesource.mil.

Harrold Youth Center Virtual After-School Programming is back in session. Classes are open to children in sixth through 12th grades. Classes and workshops are offered in STEM, knitting, photography, Dungeons and Dragons, ukulele and more. For more information, call 684-5118.

The Fort Leavenworth Veterinary Treatment Facility suggests scheduling a wellness exam for pets if it has been more than a year. During the winter, animals can suffer from worsening arthritis and other cold-weather injuries. For more information about winter weather health, visit https://www.avma.org. For more information or to make an appointment, call the Veterinary Treatment Facility at 684-6510.

The Combined Arms Research Library dropbox on the west side of the building near Smith Lake is now open. Additionally, overdue notifications will be sent out for all checked-out items. Door-side pick-up for library materials is also available. To request materials, visit https://carlcgsc.libwizard.com/f/PatronPullRequest and fill out the form.

The Frontier Army Museum is closed.

The Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services SKIES and youth sports and fitness classes are canceled. Programming will resume no earlier than February.

Army Community Service is running with a reduced staff. All staff members can be reached through e-mail. For more information and a staff phone and e-mail listing, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortLeavenworthACS.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (913) 651-6768.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

Resources for off-post child care include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite/military-families/army/ and the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.