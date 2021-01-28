University of Saint Mary release

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The University of Saint Mary will host historian Dr. David Trowbridge for the 23rd annual Lincoln Event, “Monumental History: The Civil War Era in History and Memory,” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15.



The program will be held virtually rather than on USM’s main campus in Leavenworth.

Admission is free, and registration is required.



Visit stmary.edu/Lincoln for more information.



Trowbridge will focus on how America’s monumental landscape became contested territory in the early 20th century and provide examples where the battle over public spaces and historical memory has continued into the 21st century.



Trowbridge is an associate professor of history at Marshall University and the creator of Clio, a website and mobile application that connects thousands of people to nearby history each day. Clio helps historians provide context for markers and monuments related to the Civil War era. Trowbridge will share some of the latest developments and talk about the potential of location-based technology to interpret physical spaces.

Screenshot from https://www.stmary.edu/lincoln



“The University of Saint Mary is thrilled to continue its annual Lincoln Event in a virtual format,” said Danielle Theiss, vice president of Keleher Learning Commons and Student Development. “We are excited to have Dr. Trowbridge discuss how modern technology can help us connect to and better understand historical figures and events.”

