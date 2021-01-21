Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

With continuing frigid temperatures, the pipes in homes are at risk of damage from freezing conditions. Low temperatures and wind chills can cause water pipes to freeze and, in some cases, burst.



Residents can take precautions against freezing pipes by keeping all basement, garage and common area doors closed. Also, don’t set the thermostat below 60 degrees if leaving home for a few days. An extended-absence-from-home form is available at the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities office at 220 Hancock Ave. This form lets residents appoint someone to notify in case of an emergency.



Let a steady drip of water run from the highest faucet in the house. Also, leave plumbing cabinet doors along exterior walls open so room heat can reach the pipes.

If a pipe does burst, know how to turn off the home’s water supply quickly to minimize damage. Ask a maintenance technician to help locate the shut-off valve during the next visit.



For questions about maintenance issues, call the maintenance department at (913) 651-3838.



Residents are also asked to be mindful of blowing trash in the housing areas. Brisk winds will easily grab loose trash, especially recyclable materials, and quickly scatter it throughout the neighborhoods. Trash and recycle containers should also be properly stored as soon as trash is collected.



Basket giveaway

Enter to win a basket of goodies to start the new year off right. E-mail fhc@tmo.com by 4 p.m. today to enter a drawing to win one of two wellness baskets. The drawing will be Jan. 22. Limit one entry per household.



Football photo contest

FLFHC wants families to submit a photo of themselves in their favorite team’s football gear to be shared on the FLFHC Facebook page. The winners will receive a football party snack basket just in time for the big game. Submissions are due Jan. 29 and winners will be announced Feb. 5. E-mail a family photo to fhc@tmo.com.



Resident surveys

FLFHC residents are encouraged to participate in the Department of Defense Tenant Satisfaction Survey. The survey lets DoD, the Army and FLFHC know residents’ opinions about on-post housing and identifies what is being done well and where improvement is needed.



The survey has been extended to Jan. 29.



This survey is being administered through a third party, CEL & Associates Inc. Survey results are confidential, so residents are encouraged to express their true opinions and thoughts.



If residents have not received the survey e-mail, they should check their spam folder for an e-mail from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com.



Anyone who did not receive the e-mail with the survey link can e-mail CEL at ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com and provide their complete address and installation name. CEL requests address information only to look up a home’s survey ID and ensure that each household only receives one survey.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center truck is now parked across from the Community Management Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where residents can drop off items or arrange curbside pick-up.



The second Saturday of each month, place items for donation curbside before 10 a.m. for collection between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The mission will issue a tax voucher for accepted donations. The next mission pick-up is Feb. 13.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.



Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.

For more information, call the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.



Office closures

The FLFHC offices, including the Self-Help Store, will be closed Feb. 15 in for Presidents Day. Normal business hours will resume Feb. 16. Residents who have a maintenance emergency or wish to submit a work order when the offices are closed can call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.



Sand instead of salt

If freezing rain is in the forecast for the day or ice builds up, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities asks residents to use sand or ice melt products. Using salt can damage the concrete and the flower beds around homes. Pet-safe ice melt products are available for purchase in retail stores.



Utilities tip

Only about 10 percent of the energy used by a bulb creates light — the rest of the energy creates heat — so remember to turn off lights when they are not needed.



Watch for more community event announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.