Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several places to close and events to be canceled as a precaution, including various organization fundraisers that fund scholarships and grants that benefit the community. Despite this, organizations have still found ways to offer these opportunities to students and more.



Spouses’ Club

Sara Dunn peruses informational booths as Christi King, Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club first vice president, and Katie Payne, FLSC newsletter chairperson, stand ready to share information about the upcoming charity golf scramble during the FLSC Super Sign-up Sept. 9 at the Frontier Conference Center. The FLSC’s charity golf scramble was Oct. 17, 2020, at Trails West Golf Course. The club is planning another golf scramble in the spring to help raise funds for scholarships. For more information e-mail flscspringfund@gmail.com. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club is offering scholarships to high school seniors, continuing undergraduate students and spouses to help fund their higher education endeavors.



Additionally, FLSC has created an inaugural Community Scholarship to be awarded to one high school senior in the community within a 25-mile radius of Fort Leavenworth.

Although some fundraisers were canceled, Hayley Hallmark, FLSC scholarship chair, said the club was able to raise funds with the Charity Golf Scramble in October and plans to conduct a second golf scramble in April.



“This has been a taxing year for everyone, and it was extremely important for the (FLSC) to continue our mission of supporting the military community during this time,” Hallmark said. “The FLSC thoroughly appreciates the support of our local community through their role as vendors, donors and participants throughout this year and every year.”



The number of scholarships awarded and the amounts vary based on the amount of money raised throughout the year. For more information about each scholarship and to apply, visit https://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/scholarships-3/. All applications must be completed and postmarked on or before March 12.



Friends of the Frontier Army Museum

The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum will be accepting applications for its annual essay contest Feb. 1 through April 1. The contest is open to students in ninth through 12th grades within 20 miles of Fort Leavenworth.



The essay topic, “Pandemics in Military History,” calls for entries to “elaborate on pandemics in military history including innovations or changes in medical diagnosis, treatments and/or procedures from the Frontier era to today’s military,” according to the FFAM website.



Stephanie Hixson, FFAM secretary, said FFAM was able to fund the scholarships this year with saved funds from previous years and the success of the annual Haunted Tours in October.



“The Haunted Tours, our largest fundraiser, was still a huge success this year, and we owe that to our amazing volunteers and community,” Hixson said. “Giving back to our community is a priority for us, and we wanted to provide the same opportunity for our youth again this year.”



Three cash awards will be awarded — $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. For more information, visit https://www.ffam.us/essay-contest/.



CGSC Foundation

The CGSC Foundation scholarship program for relatives of U.S. Army Command and General Staff College alumni and others who are life members of the foundation’s Alumni Association is accepting applications through midnight March 1. Scholarships are available to high school seniors and undergraduate college students in the first three years of their studies.



Scholarships are funded through donations and the work of the foundation, said Roderick Cox, CGSC Foundation president and chief executive officer.



“Foundation donors realize the importance of higher education and want to support military families. Students are continuing their education, and college expenses are still due,” Cox said. “Supporting military families with our scholarships is part of the foundation’s core mission and being able to provide this benefit is even more critical with other sources of revenue being negatively affected.”



Along with four $500 scholarships being awarded — two for high school seniors and two for continuing undergraduates — Cox said the foundation also partnered with Park University to award up to three $3,500 renewable scholarships to Park University.

“Offering benefits such as scholarships is a good way to provide support to military families,” Cox said. “We are excited to partner with Park University this year and look forward to offering more scholarships in the future.”



For more information, visit www.cgscfoundation.org/scholarships.



Thrift Shop

While the Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop is unable to provide community assistance grants this year after being closed several months because of COVID-19 restrictions, Astrid Davis, assistant manager, said they are still finding ways to give back to the community by donating unsellable items to other organizations like the Salvation Army and Goodwill in Leavenworth who can find other uses for the items.

Volunteer Linda Smith lets a caller know that appointments are currently required to shop at the Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop Jan. 14 at the store at 1025 Sheridan Drive. The Thrift Shop provides community assistance grants annually with money earned through the store’s sales, but because of COVID-19 restrictions that prevented sales from taking place for most of the past year, the Thrift Shop will not be able to provide scholarships this schoolyear. Sales, to benefit the next round of community assistance grants, are currently being conducted in one-hour time slots for those with appointments. Call (913) 651-6768 for an appointment. Although the store cannot offer grants this season, the Thrift Shop has been sharing item donations with other area organizations throughout the pandemic. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“This is the only way we can support right now,” Davis said. “It’s very important because a lot of people who receive (through these donations) were associated with the military at one point and retirees and military families shop in these places as well. It’s important to us that the community gets that.”



The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (913) 651-6768.



Fisher House

The Fisher House Foundation Scholarships for Military Children Program is offering multiple scholarships for students. Every dollar donated to the program goes toward scholarship grants and is matched by the Fisher House Foundation, according to Marshall Banks, Fisher House Foundation community liaison.



“Being able to provide scholarships to worthy students, despite COVID-19, is even more critical during this time. The effects brought on by the pandemic have negatively impacted both existing college students as well as graduating high school seniors’ ability to receive and manage financial aid,” Banks said. “It is also affecting options parents have to pay for college. Not only are parents looking at their financial resources, but colleges and universities are likely to find their resources negatively affected due to shortened academic years because of the pandemic.



“Though the Scholarship for Military Children Program is a merit-based scholarship and not a needs-based scholarship, it is a blessing nonetheless,” he said. “Deserving students should not be penalized by things that are outside of their control. We are extremely proud of our donors and the scholarships we offer with their support.”



The Scholarships for Military Children Program will award 500 scholarship grants, each for $2,000, to sons and daughters of active-duty, Reserve/Guard or retired military Commissary customers. Additionally, at least one recipient will be selected at every Commissary location where applications are received.



For more information, visit https://fisherhouse.org/programs/scholarships. Applications are due by Feb. 17.



Youth of the Year

Harrold Youth Center is currently accepting applications for the Boys & Girls Club of America Youth of the Year program for teens in ninth through 12th grades who are involved in the Fort Leavenworth Teen Program at HYC.



Applicants must provide four essays highlighting their club experience, what matters to them, how they overcome obstacles and their experience as a military youth; participate in a 15-minute personal interview with judges; and deliver a speech based on their four essays. Applicants must also provide a cover letter, a resumé and letters of recommendation.



The Fort Leavenworth YoY, who will be awarded a laptop or iPad, will be selected Feb. 25 and will go on to compete for a $2,500 scholarship in the virtual state competition on March 24.



For more information, call HYC at 684-5118.



Poillon Scholarship

John W. Poillon Scholarship applications are available to high school seniors who are dependents of U.S. military members, currently or within the past 24 months assigned to Fort Leavenworth, or civilians who are currently employed at Fort Leavenworth by the U.S. government or a non-appropriated fund.



Funded by interest accrued from the scholarship fund earned the previous year, the scholarship was founded in honor of the late John William Poillon, whose father Lt. Col. Arthur Poillon was an instructor at CGSC, said Marine Lt. Col. Travis King, Marine Corps Detachment deputy director.



“The Poillon scholarship has been awarded annually since 1966, primarily to students who require financial assistance to pursue higher education,” King said. “Students will be attending institutions of higher learning regardless of the pandemic; therefore, ensuring that the scholarship is awarded is still a top priority.”



Applications can be picked up at the Fort Leavenworth Army Education Center and must be submitted by March 26.



The Army Education Center offers several other scholarship opportunities through Barton Community College, Upper Iowa University, Central Michigan University and more. For more information, call 684-2496.



Michaels Organization

The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation Scholarship is open to high school seniors and undergraduate students living in sites managed by Michaels or its affiliates. Scholarships are funded through donations of local vendors and The Michaels Organization employees.



“The goal of The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation is the same every year regardless of the pandemic,” said Meghan Fowler, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities marketing coordinator. “Investing in the people who live in their communities is an essential part of how The Michaels Organization creates communities that lift lives.”



To apply, first-time applicants must submit a traditional education form between Feb. 3 and April 15. Applications can be found at www.michaelsscholars.com.



Past recipients who are reapplying must submit an application form, an unofficial grade transcript and a conditional essay.



“All 2020 Michaels Educational Foundation scholarship recipients have received an e-mail announcing this change and they will receive the abbreviated application form via an individualized e-mail on Feb. 1,” Fowler said. “The Michaels Organization is hopeful that the way ahead is even brighter with this scholarship being the foundation of their residents’ future success.”