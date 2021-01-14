Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Lucy CommunityPet of the WeekPhotosPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Lucy By ftleaven - January 14, 2021 67 0 Facebook Twitter Lucy G is a 5-year-old adult domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Lucy G is a 5-year-old adult domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Speaker recalls life and legacy of Dr. King as it relates to his own family’s experience Army Wellness Center helps with health goals COVID-19 closures and curtailed services Jan. 14, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:twenty + nineteen = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth overcast clouds enter location 43.1 ° F 44 ° 42 ° 56 % 5.8mph 90 % Thu 43 ° Fri 39 ° Sat 34 ° Sun 38 ° Mon 39 °