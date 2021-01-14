Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

One of the many benefits to residents of Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities is the presence of a responsive 24-hour maintenance staff. Although it is a valuable asset to the community, saving both time and money for residents, it is important to understand that calls placed to the Maintenance Department outside of the normal business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday should be for emergency requests only.



Urgent or emergency service requests should only be made when the situation creates an imminent danger to residents or risks serious damage to property after hours or on weekends. Examples include an electrical power outage, loss of heating in the winter or cooling in the summer, or extensive flooding in a basement. When calling with an urgent or emergency service request, stay on the line to speak with a member of the maintenance team.



For a routine work order, residents should call the FLFHC Maintenance Office at (913) 651-3838 or use ActiveBuilding, the FLFHC resident portal. To register for ActiveBuilding, visit https://frontierheritagecommunities.activebuilding.com. For more information about setting up an ActiveBuilding account, call the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.



Office closures

The FLFHC offices, including the Self-Help Store, will be closed Jan. 18 for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Normal business hours will resume Jan. 19. Residents who have a maintenance emergency or wish to submit a work order when the offices are closed can call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.



Basket giveaway

Enter to win a basket of goodies to start the new year off right. E-mail fhc@tmo.com by Jan. 21 to enter a drawing to win one of two wellness baskets. The drawing will be Jan. 22. Limit one entry per household.



Football photo contest

FLFHC wants families to submit a photo of themselves in their favorite team’s football gear to be shared on the FLFHC Facebook page. The winners will receive a football party snack basket just in time for the big game. Submissions are due Jan. 29 and winners will be announced Feb. 5. E-mail a family photo to fhc@tmo.com.



Resident surveys

FLFHC residents are encouraged to participate in the Department of Defense Tenant Satisfaction Survey. The survey lets DoD, the Army and FLFHC know residents’ opinions about on-post housing and identifies what is being done well and where improvement is needed.



This survey is being administered through a third party, CEL & Associates Inc. Survey results are confidential, so residents are encouraged to express their true opinions and thoughts.



If residents have not received the survey e-mail, they should check their spam folder for an e-mail from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com.



Anyone who did not receive the e-mail with the survey link can e-mail CEL at ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com and provide their complete address and installation name. CEL requests address information only to look up a home’s survey ID and ensure that each household only receives one survey.



Sand instead of salt

If freezing rain is in the forecast for the day or ice builds up, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities asks residents to use sand or ice melt products. Using salt can damage the concrete and the flower beds around homes. Pet-safe ice melt products are available for purchase in retail stores.



Utilities tip

Did you know that approximately 75 percent of the water used inside the home is consumed in the bathroom? Every toilet flush uses up to five gallons of water.

Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.