Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Persia CommunityPet of the WeekPhotosPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Persia By ftleaven - January 7, 2021 3 0 Facebook Twitter Persia is an adult female Persian cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Persia is an adult female Persian cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Army training in transition The decade in review, part 3 — 2016-2019 CAC-T welcomes new senior enlisted adviser LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:ten − six = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth mist enter location 34.1 ° F 35.6 ° 33 ° 80 % 3.5mph 90 % Thu 34 ° Fri 35 ° Sat 37 ° Sun 38 ° Mon 42 °