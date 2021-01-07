Sherman Gate is open weekdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for outbound traffic only.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 12 in DePuy Auditorium, Eisenhower Hall. The guest speaker is Lt. Col. Joel Elston, officer in charge of the Combined Arms Center G-6. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, seating is extremely limited. The event will be streamed live on the Combined Arms Center Facebook page, https://Facebook.com /USACAC. For more information, e-mail

usarmy.leavenworth.CAC.mbx.eo@mail.mil or call 684-1694.

Fort Leavenworth Legal Assistance Office will only offer limited tax preparation services this season. Telephone appointments will be available for active-duty soldiers E-6 and below, Gold Star families, and families of deployed soldiers eligible for legal assistance. Other active-duty personnel can do their income tax returns through Military OneSource using a free program at https://www.militaryonesource.mil.

Harrold Youth Center Virtual After-School Programming is back in session. Classes are open to children in sixth through 12th grades. Classes and workshops are offered in STEM, knitting, photography, Dungeons and Dragons, ukulele and more. For more information, call 684-5118.

The Fort Leavenworth Veterinary Treatment Facility suggests scheduling a wellness exam for pets if it has been more than a year. During the winter, animals can suffer from worsening arthritis and other cold-weather injuries. For more information about winter weather health, visit https://www.avma.org. For more information or to make an appointment, call the Veterinary Treatment Facility at 684-6510.

The Combined Arms Research Library dropbox on the west side of the building near Smith Lake is now open. Additionally, overdue notifications will be sent out for all checked-out items. Door side pick-up for library materials is also available. To request materials, visit https://carlcgsc.libwizard.com/f/PatronPullRequest and fill out the form.

The Frontier Army Museum is closed until further notice.

The Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services SKIES and youth sports and fitness classes are canceled. Programming will resume no earlier than February.

Army Community Service is running with a reduced staff. All staff members can be reached through e-mail. For more information and a staff phone and e-mail listing, visit

https://www.facebook.com/FortLeavenworthACS.

The Exceptional Family Member Program bowling is canceled for January.

The Winter Reading Challenge continues through Jan. 31. The contest is open to children, teens and adults; top readers will be awarded gift cards. For more information and to sign up, visit https://dodvirtualsrp.beanstack.org/reader365.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, will be open Jan. 9 for shopping by appointment only. Regular store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call (913) 651-6768.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.



Resources for off-post child care include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite/military-families/army/ and the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

Army Fee Assistance helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit http://usa.childcareaware.org/military-programs/military-families/army/.

The Army Community Service Army Family Web Portal is available for families to access information, training and volunteer opportunities, submit quality-of-life issues and more. Visit armyfamilywebportal.com.

For information about the Exceptional Family Member Program, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.

Audiobooks are available through the Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation online library resources. Visit http://mylibraryus.armybiznet.com/.

All personnel on Fort Leavenworth are required to wear face coverings inside all facilities unless otherwise posted or approved. Masks will be worn outside if social distancing cannot be maintained. All military members will wear face coverings in public settings off post. Army civilians will comply with the directives of local health authorities when off post.

Child and Youth Services’ MilitaryChildCare.com system has been updated. The requirement to reconfirm child care requests to remain active on an immediate waitlist has been reinstated. The immediate waitlist is for those with a date of care needed within 30 days. Make sure e-mail and phone numbers are updated to receive reconfirm request confirmations, and cancel any requests no longer needed. For more information, call 684-5138.

The Fort Leavenworth ID Card and DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. For more information, call 684-2636. To schedule an appointment, use the online RAPIDS appointment scheduler.

Army Community Service in- and out-processing information, including the Exceptional Family Member Program, is available at 684-2830 or (913) 683-9069.