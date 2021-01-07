Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Improperly maintained clothes dryers are a leading cause of home fires.



A dryer should never be used without its proper lint filter. Lint traps should be cleaned often to maintain the appliance’s performance and longevity. Failure to clean lint traps can cause the appliance to perform poorly and possibly overheat.



A clothes dryer must also have good air flow. Improper dryer ventilation can also lead to a house fire. If lint has built up in the dryer exhaust, contact the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities Maintenance Department at (913) 651-3838 to schedule a work order.



For more information on home fire safety, visit www.nfpa.org.



FLFHC would like to thank residents for performing the proper maintenance on their home appliances.



Decoration removal

Residents are reminded to remove all holiday decorations by Jan. 8.



Tree disposal

Wallace will be picking up live Christmas trees daily through Jan. 11. Residents need to place trees on the curb without lights or ornaments. Artificial trees will not be picked up.



Office closures

The FLFHC offices, including the Self-Help Store, will be closed Jan. 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Normal business hours will resume Jan. 19.

Residents who have a maintenance emergency or wish to submit a work order when the offices are closed can call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.



Basket giveaway

Enter to win a basket of goodies to start the new year off right. E-mail fhc@tmo.com by Jan. 21 to enter a drawing to win one of two wellness baskets. The drawing will be Jan. 22. Limit one entry per household.



Resident surveys

FLFHC residents are encouraged to participate in the Department of Defense Tenant Satisfaction Survey. The survey lets DoD, the Army and FLFHC know residents’ opinions about on-post housing and identifies what is being done well and where improvement is needed.



This survey is being administered through a third party, CEL & Associates Inc. Survey results are confidential, so residents are encouraged to express their true opinions and thoughts.



If residents have not received the survey e-mail, they should check their spam folder for an e-mail from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com.



Anyone who did not receive the e-mail with the survey link can e-mail CEL at ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com and provide their complete address and installation name. CEL requests address information only to look up a home’s survey ID and ensure that each household only receives one survey.



Sand instead of salt

If freezing rain is in the forecast for the day or ice builds up, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities asks residents to use sand or ice melt products. Using salt can damage the concrete and the flower beds around homes. Pet-safe ice melt products are available for purchase in retail stores.



Football photo contest

FLFHC wants families to submit a photo of themselves in their favorite team’s football gear to be shared on the FLFHC Facebook page. The winners will receive a football party snack basket just in time for the big game. Submissions are due Jan. 29 and winners will be announced Feb. 5. E-mail a family photo to fhc@tmo.com.



Utilities tip

Check weather stripping on exterior doors and windows. Call the FLFHC Maintenance Department at (913) 651-3838 if light can be seen or a draft felt around windows or door frames. This will be helpful with energy conservation.



Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.