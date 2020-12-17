Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

If freezing rain is in the forecast for the day or ice builds up, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities asks residents to use sand or ice melt products. Using salt can damage the concrete and the flower beds around homes. Pet-safe ice melt products are available for purchase in retail stores.



Resident surveys

FLFHC residents are encouraged to participate in the Department of Defense Tenant Satisfaction Survey. The survey lets DoD, the Army and FLFHC know residents’ opinions about on-post housing and identifies what is being done well and where improvement is needed.



This survey is being administered through a third party, CEL & Associates Inc. Survey results are confidential, so residents are encouraged to express their true opinions and thoughts.



If residents have not received the survey e-mail, they should check their spam folder for an e-mail from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com.



Anyone who did not receive the e-mail with the survey link can contact CEL at ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com and provide their complete address and installation name. CEL requests address information only to look up a home’s survey ID and ensure that each household only receives one survey.



Holiday decorations

A reasonable amount of inside/outside electrical holiday decorations can be displayed during the month of or 30 days before a holiday, whichever is longer. All decorations must be removed within two weeks after the holiday. Remove Thanksgiving decorations by today and Christmas decorations by Jan. 9.



Holiday exterior lighting should only be used after dark, turned off by 11 p.m. and unplugged whenever residents are not home.



Rooftop decorations are prohibited and all decorative materials must be fire resistant. Nails, spikes, building staples or any other type of fastener that may leave permanent damage is prohibited. Residents can use clips or tape to install holiday lighting and should carefully inspect and control ornamental lighting to avoid fires. Outside light and electrical cords must be UL approved and designated for outdoor use. Cords should not be run out of windows or across heating or ventilation ducts. Residents should always check their smoke alarms before using holiday decorations.



Residents can place lawn ornaments on the lawn if the decorations are maintained and presented in a pleasing appearance and will not interfere with maintenance of the lawn. Exterior lighting must be ground fault indicator protected and not overloaded.



For more information, see the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook.



Office closures

The FLFHC offices will close at 1 p.m. Dec. 23 and be closed all day Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas.



The FLFHC offices will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.



In case of a maintenance emergency or wish to submit a work order, call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.



Utilities tip

Change the furnace filter regularly. The recommended interval is once per month. Filters can be picked up at the Maintenance Department. Changing the filter before it gets dirty will reduce the work the furnace fan has to do and improve air circulation in the house.

