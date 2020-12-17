Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles looking back at the news stories covered in the Fort Leavenworth Lamp over the past decade and will wrap up with a look back at 2020.

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

2013

According to Fort Leavenworth Lamp archives, a furlough of Department of Defense civilians began July 6 because of federal budget issues. The furlough — 11 days spread out over 11 weeks — forced several Fort Leavenworth services to close or have reduced operations on Fridays. When the government fully shutdown Oct. 1-17, more services were affected and Command and General Staff College classes normally taught by civilian instructors were combined and taught by military instructors.

Under the open-lane green light, Security Officer Terrance Fields checks the identification card of a motorist entering Fort Leavenworth while manning Grant Gate Oct. 2, 2013. Security and emergency operations continued to conduct business as usual, and many services across post were functioning on reduced services with military staffing only or reduced civilian manning because of the government shutdown. Others, like the Commissary, Equal Employment Opportunity and the Combined Arms Research Library, were closed until further notice. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The demolition of 26 duplexes in Normandy Village began Aug. 19, after being deemed “functionally obsolete” because of the lack of garages and driveways, narrows streets and more. Salvaged cabinetry, doors and appliances were donated to Habitat ReStore in Kansas City, Mo. Michaels Military Housing began construction of 88 free-standing homes that were completed in 2015.

Buddy Rank peers around the corner of the Habitat ReStore truck, ready to pack doors carried by deconstruction crew members Henry Bibee and Mario Rivera during a salvage run through the soon-to-be-razed Normandy Village Aug. 16, 2013. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



On Dec. 3, Smith Lake was drained and dredged to allow repairs to be made to the Merritt Lake dam. About 15,000 cubic yards of deposited silt and sediment were removed in November and construction continued through February 2015. Spring rain refilled Smith Lake and fish were restocked in May 2015. Merritt Lake subsequently was drained and dredged in March 2016. A new, larger concrete outflow was installed to help prevent the lake from overflowing across Grant Avenue.

Kirk Tjelmeland, fisheries biologist with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, adds a largemouth bass to a holding tank while removing fish from Merritt Lake Nov. 15, 2013. The collected fish, which were removed so the post lakes’ water could be lowered for a dam repair, were transferred to the pond at Kenneth W. Bernard Community Park. Merritt and Smith lakes were restocked after the construction project was completed. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



On Jan. 10, Munson Army Health Center’s pharmacy officially opened after being in a temporary modular annex for two years. The new pharmacy provided larger waiting areas and walls separating help windows for patient privacy. With the pharmacy opening, the laboratory was relocated to the annex.

A customer and child enter Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy Oct. 25, 2010. The pharmacy was located outside the main MAHC facility while the former pharmacy space was remodeled for the laboratory. In 2013, pharmacy moved into the space that was formerly the laboratory. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



On April 15, the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility officially opened at the Elizabeth Schenck Smith House following three weeks of renovations after six months of being vacant. Prior to the move, the FLSF was part of the Veterinary Treatment Facility. The change to put the program in its own facility ensured that the program continued after the VTF could no longer accommodate strays following an upcoming remodel. From there, the facility fell under Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

Volunteer Jennie Mathisen walks adoptable dog Oliver by the new Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, housed in the building known as Smith House, while out on a walk March 27, 2013, at the corner of Organ Avenue and E. Warehouse Road. The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility became a Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organization when the Veterinary Treatment Facility, former location of the post animal shelter, underwent a renovation and did not continue stray operations. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



On June 21, Eisenhower Hall officially reopened following a yearlong $35 million renovation that included 40 upgraded multi-media classrooms for several education programs, a new conference center, upgrades to DePuy Auditorium and an upgraded HVAC system.

Hotel guest Maj. William Claybrooks, career management officer with the Army Reserve Careers Division in Georgia, talks with Kandi Hardt, hotel manager, at the front desk of the IHG Army Hotel at Fort Leavenworth, formerly known as Hoge Barracks and soon to be known as Holiday Inn Express at Fort Leavenworth, Nov. 13, 2013, off Grant Avenue. The hotel’s lobby and guest suites were remodeled, and a pool was added. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Eisenhower Hall’s neighbor, the Combined Arms Research Library also completed extensive renovations, including moving the children’s library to the first floor, creating a quieter study area on the second floor, renovating the information desk, a new staircase in the center of the building and new carpet and furniture on both floors. CARL reopened May 13. On Sept. 11, 2014, CARL was renamed in honor of former Missouri Rep. Ike Skelton because of Skelton’s dedication to military education.

Maj. Tom Murphy, student in the 2013-01 Command and General Staff Officer Course, and Parris Johnson, seventh-grader at Patton Junior High School, use community computers near the fiction and young adult collections May 20, 2013, at the Combined Arms Research Library. The library reopened May 13, 2013, after an extensive remodel. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



In March, the Transition Assistance Program expanded following the passing of the Opportunity to Work Act Nov. 21, 2012, which made five-day TAP workshops mandatory for transitioning service members. The Army Career and Alumni Program — now the Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program — added a classroom at the Resiliency Center that included 36 workstations with internet access to make the education process more efficient. In May, an entrepreneurial workshop, which focuses on launching and growing a business, was added to the TAP program.



2014

In December, the Command and General Staff Officer Course and the School of Advanced Military Studies graduated their final winter classes. CGSOC and SAMS had shifted to two overlapping classes per year for several years to better support the Army’s operational tempo of ongoing unit deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Eight-year-old Mickey Valenti takes photos of his father, Marine Maj. Michael Valenti, as graduate Navy Lt. Cmdr. Leigh Shannon, on her way from crossing the stage to returning to her seat, says hello to her husband, Andrew Bernhardt, who was also documenting the ceremony, during presentation of master of military art and science degrees at the 2014-02 Command and General Staff Officer Course class graduation Dec. 12, 2014, at the Lewis and Clark Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The West African Ebola virus epidemic was a major concern in 2014, which led to a town hall meeting Oct. 29 with leaders from the Combined Arms Center, Fort Leavenworth Garrison and Munson Army Health Center discussing the Army’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus. Steps for containment included preparation and patient screening.

Plans, Training and Mobilization Director Tom Cowan — joined on a panel by Public Health Emergency Officer Maj. Monica Offenbacher-Looney, Munson Army Health Center; Leavenworth County Health Officer Jamie Miller; and Youth and School Services Coordinator Carol Shafer — addresses a question about soldiers redeploying from Ebola-outbreak areas, noting that a 21-day quarantine has been approved to ensure the soldiers’ and the communities’ safety, during the Ebola town hall meeting Oct. 29, 2014, at the Lewis and Clark Center. Cowan said the Fort Leavenworth community was working together to ensure citizens and visitors were protected. Fort Leavenworth community members could submit questions they had about Ebola to be addressed by a subject matter expert. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



There were two major house fires in February, destroying two buildings with a combined value of $832,000, plus personal property. Both fires began in kitchens. The B-shift firefighters who responded to the fires were honored for their efforts by the Garrison March 13.

Garrison Commander Col. Timothy Wulff thanks members of the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department for their professional effort and skills responding to two recent house fires during an informal ceremony to present them with Garrison coins March 13, 2014, at Fire Station No. 2. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities opened a new community center in September following $1.5 million worth of construction that began in January. The construction of the community center was part of the privatization partnership with Michaels Military Housing that began in 2006.

Kickapoo Village residents Nikki Rogers, with 14-month-old Rylee, and Christina Shoults, with 2-year-old Abigail, exit the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities Community Center after visiting the new center Sept. 19, 2014, off Hancock Avenue. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Also in 2014, the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation received a $10,000 grant from Kansas City Royals Charities and $2,500 from Royals Alumni to support surviving and waiting family events and youth sports camps.

Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr holds 7-month-old Ronin Arbuckle for a group photo with family members of deployed soldiers and Kansas City Royals representatives gathered around the World Series trophy Dec. 3, 2015, at the Frontier Conference Center. Ronin is the son of Lauren Hawes and Sgt. David Arbuckle, who was deployed with the 256th Military Police Company, 40th MP Detention Battalion, at the time of the Royals visit. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



2015

On Feb. 7, the post opened the Visitor Control Center in a tent for all unescorted visitors to go through criminal background checks before receiving authorization to enter post. In May, the VCC transitioned to a trailer near Sherman Gate.

Jerry Clark, Directorate of Public Works chief of operations, exits the Visitor Control Center, a Deployable Rapid Assembly Shelter quick-erect tent system, while working at the site Feb. 3, 2015, near Sherman Gate. The VCC opened Feb. 7, 2015, to issue entrance for people visiting Fort Leavenworth who do not have proper Department of Defense identification. VCC operations moved into a trailer in May 2015 and later into the current permanent building in the same location. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



In April, the Veterinary Treatment Facility reopened following a $5.8 million remodel that began in spring 2013. Renovations included expanded areas, a new X-ray machine and more, which allowed staff the ability to accommodate more appointments and procedures. During the remodel, the VTF used a temporary trailer to provide services.

Maj. Dennis Watters, Combined Arms Center, waits for an appointment with his 19-month-old Labrador retriever Sadie in the reception and waiting area of the recently remodeled Veterinary Treatment Facility May 26, 2015. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



On May 19, the Frontier Tribute Trail in front of the Frontier Army Museum officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Sponsored by the Friends of the FAM, the trail includes bricks placed in honor and memory of organizations and loved ones. Nearly 200 memorial bricks have been placed within the trail since 2015.

Friends of the Frontier Army Museum Brick Project Chair Andrea Wulff, longtime FFAM volunteer Marie Weafer, FFAM President Connie Croft and Garrison Commander Col. Timothy Wulff cut a ribbon for the Frontier Tribute Trail May 19, 2015, in front of the Frontier Army Museum. The trail features bricks placed in honor and memory of organizations and loved ones. There is room for about 3,000 bricks and potential to expand the space. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



On July 6, heavy rainfall caused significant flood damage in several areas, including a cave in of a creek bank off 10th Cavalry Loop exposing an active high voltage line next to an abandoned sewer line. Cleanup continued over the course of the month.

Garrison Commander Col. Andrew Shoffner surveys damage as Jerry Clark, Directorate of Public Works chief of operations, points out an active high voltage line, next to an abandoned sewer line, exposed when part of creek bank caved in after a heavy rainstorm the night before July 7, 2015, off 10th Cavalry Loop. About six inches of rain fell quickly July 6, 2015, causing more rapid flooding than many areas across post could handle. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



In August, Unified School District 207 officially began a free preschool program for 4-year-olds at all three elementary schools following approval of the program by school board members in January. The program prepares youth for kindergarten with fundamental academic, behavioral and social skills through fun and interactive ways.

In October, USD 207 received a five-year $1.5 million grant from the DoD Education Activity Partnership Grant Program, known as Project PRIME. The grant focuses on academic excellence and student achievement in mathematics.