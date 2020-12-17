Munson Army Health Center will provide information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available.

Follow Munson Army Health Center on Facebook for the most current updates on services, hours of operation and health related information.

The Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy phone line is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To talk to a pharmacist about prescriptions, call 684-6059. New prescriptions must be called in before coming to the drive-through. The drive-through is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Munson Army Health Center Multiservice Specialty Clinic (formerly the Readiness Center) is accepting appointments for active-duty vision and hearing exams, immunizations (including flu vaccines for all ages from 6 months to 65 years), and physical exams. Call 684-6250 to schedule appointments. The clinic is not currently providing walk-in services.

Munson Army Health Center follows the Fort Leavenworth Garrison guidance for delays and closures because of inclement weather. For the most updated information, visit https://www.facebook.com/munsonhealth/.

Premiums for TRICARE Young Adult Prime and Select will increase Jan. 1. For information, visit TRICARE.mil/CompareCosts.

Munson Army Health Center pharmacy patients can now activate prescriptions through TRICARE online patient portal secure messaging. Patients must work with their care team to identify and link their account before using this service. Once approved, new electronic prescriptions can be activated by the patient and will be available after noon on the next business day.

Munson Army Health Center does not have walk-in COVID-19 testing or an emergency room. Call the appointment line at 684-6250 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the after-hours nurse advice line, (800) 874-2273, option 1.

Medication reviews are available by appointment only. Pharmacists will discuss individual medications, how to take them, side effects and more. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 684-6250.

Behavioral Health Services is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. Walk-in hours are 7 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Emergency walk-in hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Family members and retirees are now eligible for therapy services. No referral is necessary. Prescriptions for psychiatric medication are still limited to only active-duty patients. For more information or to make an appointment, call 684-6771.