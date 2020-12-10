Fort Leavenworth Legal Assistance Office

Because of the ongoing pandemic and the limitations and restrictions associated with it, the Fort Leavenworth Legal Assistance Office will only offer limited tax preparation services this season.



Telephone appointments will be available for active-duty soldiers E-6 and below, Gold Star families, and families of deployed soldiers eligible for legal assistance.



Fortunately, there are other services available through Military OneSource for active-duty personnel. Through Military OneSource, service members can complete their income tax returns using a free and easy-to-use program on https://www.militaryonesource.mil.



Military OneSouce also provides free access to tax consultants via its toll-free number, (800) 342-9647, and through online chat.

These free resources can be found on the Military OneSource website by clicking on the “Financial & Legal” link, selecting “Tax Resource Center” and then the “MilTax: Tax Services for the Military” link. This free tax preparation software is available from mid-January through mid-October. All active-duty personnel are encouraged to use the free services offered through Military OneSource to complete their tax returns.



For those otherwise eligible clients who are no longer on active duty, but qualify as low income, the IRS operates several Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs through various agencies throughout the greater Leavenworth community. Catholic Charities, the Leavenworth Public Library and the Leavenworth Council on Aging are among the local organizations that offer free tax services.



The IRS provides a VITA site finder on its website (irs.gov/individuals/find-a-location-for-free-tax-prep) that provides current information on all VITA sites. The IRS provides up-to-date information on available VITA sites from February through April.



For those not eligible for any of these programs, there are many professional commercial tax preparation vendors in the local community.



The IRS has not yet announced the date that it will begin accepting returns. As that information is made available, the Legal Assistance Office will update the military community regarding the procedures to schedule phone appointments or request assistance.