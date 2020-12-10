Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Five solar-powered speed trackers, known as Traffic Logix SafePace 100 Radar Signs, were installed around post recently to help address consistent speeding problems.



“These (signs) are intended as a traffic calming solution to give drivers direct feedback whenever they may be distracted and traveling at a higher rate of speed,” said Lt. Randall Collins Jr., Fort Leavenworth Police Department traffic officer-in-charge. “We are very hopeful that these signs will help the community with speeding issues when officers are tasked with other missions.”

A motorist’s speed registers on one of post’s five new solar-powered speed trackers Dec. 8 by Holiday Inn Express Hoge Hall on Grant Avenue. The locations of the speed trackers were selected based on residents’ input and tickets issued in those areas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The five solar-powered signs are positioned near the corner of Bullard Avenue and King Avenue, on Grant Avenue in front of the Holiday Inn Express, on Grant Avenue at Zais Park, near the corner of 7th Cavalry Road and Grierson Street, and near the corner of Hunt Road and Allen Drive.



“The locations were picked due to residents’ input and ticket volume,” Collins said. “These signs have a similar radar system to the patrol vehicles and if an officer is in the area, they could receive a citation for the violation. We hope to soon be able to get real time data from these signs and adjust our enforcement as needed.



“If (the public) adhere to the warning from the signs, it could lower the amount of tickets issued,” he said. “On the other hand, if they do not adhere to the warning, tickets may be issued and on post driving privileges could be revoked as an outcome. These signs are not to see how fast you can go.”

A motorist’s speed registers on one of post’s five new solar-powered speed trackers Dec. 8 by Holiday Inn Express Hoge Hall on Grant Avenue. The locations of the speed trackers were selected based on residents’ input and tickets issued in those areas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Collins said more signs may be purchased and added to other areas depending on the results found with these initial signs.



“If we receive positive results and feedback from the initial rollout, we may be able to purchase more for other problem areas,” Collins said. “The signs can be moved to secondary locations if needed for studies.”