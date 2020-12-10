The USO Virtual Baby Shower is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 17. The baby shower is hosted by Heidi Murkoff, author of the “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” series and open to expecting and new (6 months and under) moms only. Registration is open until noon Dec. 12. For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/Kansas121720.

The Frontier Army Museum is closed to visitors until further notice.

Sherman Gate is closed until further notice.

The Fort Leavenworth Children and Youth Services SKIES and youth sports and fitness classes are canceled. Programming will resume no earlier than February 2021.

Army Community Service is running with a reduced staff. All staff members can be reached through e-mail. For more information and a staff phone and e-mail listing, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortLeavenworthACS.

The Exceptional Family Member Program bowling is canceled for December and January.

The “Santa’s Calling” program continues Dec. 15. To register, visit leavenworth.army.mwr.com for the registration form and e-mail the completed form to jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil. Completed forms should include information about the child and a requested date and time to receive the phone call. For more information, call 684-2871.

The Winter Reading Challenge continues through Jan. 31. The contest is open to children, teens and adults; top readers will be awarded gift cards. For more information and to sign up, visit https://dodvirtualsrp.beanstack.org/reader365.

The 2020 Federal Benefits Open Season continues through Dec. 14. Open season elections take effect Jan. 3. During the open season, eligible employees can enroll in, change or cancel enrollment in the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Program, and/or the Federal Flexible Spending Account Program. Detailed open season information is available on the Office of Personnel Management website at https://www.opm.gov/ and the Army Benefits Center-Civilian website at https://portal.chra.army.mil/.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, is open for shopping by appointment only. Call (913) 651-6768 for an appointment.

The Exceptional Family Member Program Holiday Party to Go is open for registration through Dec. 18. A limited number of free gift bags are available. To register, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.

The 2020 Combined Federal Campaign continues through Dec. 18. Fort Leavenworth’s goal is $50,000. To donate, fill out a pledge form, visit givecfc.org or use the CFC?Giving mobile app.

The Commissary will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 31. The Commissary will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

The Digital Garrison app is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available until the new app is fully customized.

Army Fee Assistance helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit http://usa.childcareaware.org/military-programs/military-families/army/.

The Army Community Service Army Family Web Portal is available for families to access information, training and volunteer opportunities, submit quality-of-life issues and more. Visit armymwr.com/afwp.

Resources for off-post child care include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite /military-families/army/ and the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

For information about the Exceptional Family Member Program, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.

Audiobooks are available through the Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation online library resources. Visit http://mylibraryus.armybiznet.com/.

All personnel on Fort Leavenworth are required to wear face coverings inside all facilities unless otherwise posted or approved. Masks will be worn outside if social distancing cannot be maintained. All military members will wear face coverings in public settings off post. Army civilians will comply with the directions of local health authorities when off post.

Child and Youth Services’ MilitaryChildCare.com system has been updated. The requirement to reconfirm child care requests to remain active on an immediate waitlist has been reinstated. The immediate waitlist is for those with a date of care needed within 30 days. Make sure e-mail and phone numbers are updated to receive reconfirm request confirmations, and cancel any requests no longer needed. For more information, call 684-5138.