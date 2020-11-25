Using a checklist for a family of three, Sgt. Princess Knight and Pvt. Jacob Diaz, both of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 705th Military Police Battalion (Detention), make sure each box contains the correct food items and quantities while working with other volunteers to assemble Thanksgiving food boxes Nov. 19 at the Fort Leavenworth Commissary. More than 100 of the boxes, plus gift cards, turkeys and pies, courtesy of the holiday food voucher program of the Garrison chaplain's office and Commissary, were distributed the next day to military families through post units as needed. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Pfc. Eli Taylor, Religious Services Organization, adds a bag of potatoes while assembling Thanksgiving boxes with other volunteers Nov. 19 at the Fort Leavenworth Commissary. More than 100 of the boxes, filled with food for a Thanksgiving meal based on family size, were assembled and distributed to military families through post units as needed. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

