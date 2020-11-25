Home Community Thanksgiving food for families CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Thanksgiving food for families By ftleaven - November 25, 2020 92 0 Facebook Twitter Using a checklist for a family of three, Sgt. Princess Knight and Pvt. Jacob Diaz, both of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 705th Military Police Battalion (Detention), make sure each box contains the correct food items and quantities while working with other volunteers to assemble Thanksgiving food boxes Nov. 19 at the Fort Leavenworth Commissary. More than 100 of the boxes, plus gift cards, turkeys and pies, courtesy of the holiday food voucher program of the Garrison chaplain's office and Commissary, were distributed the next day to military families through post units as needed. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Using a checklist for a family of three, Pvt. Jacob Diaz and Sgt. Princess Knight, both of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 705th Military Police Battalion (Detention), make sure each box contains the correct food items and quantities while working with other volunteers to assemble Thanksgiving food boxes Nov. 19 at the Fort Leavenworth Commissary. More than 100 of the boxes, plus gift cards, turkeys and pies, courtesy of the holiday food voucher program of the Garrison chaplain’s office and Commissary, were distributed the next day to military families through post units as needed. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Pfc. Eli Taylor, Religious Services Organization, adds a bag of potatoes while assembling Thanksgiving boxes with other volunteers Nov. 19 at the Fort Leavenworth Commissary. More than 100 of the boxes, filled with food for a Thanksgiving meal based on family size, were assembled and distributed to military families through post units as needed. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rainey highlights CAC priorities at town hall Speaker discusses progress of Native American rights Post schools shifting to remote learning LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:two × 5 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,409FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth light intensity drizzle enter location 42.3 ° F 42.8 ° 42 ° 87 % 3.9mph 90 % Wed 43 ° Thu 55 ° Fri 50 ° Sat 53 ° Sun 51 °