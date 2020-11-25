The 2020 Federal Benefits Open Season continues through Dec. 14. Open season elections take effect Jan. 3. During the open season, eligible employees can enroll in, change or cancel enrollment in the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Program, and/or the Federal Flexible Spending Account Program. Detailed open season information is available on the Office of Personnel Management website at https://www.opm.gov/ and the Army Benefits Center-Civilian website at https://portal.chra.army.mil/.

The Fort Leavenworth Commissary will be closed Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, is open for shopping by appointment only from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Call (913) 651-6768 for an appointment.

The Exceptional Family Member Program Holiday Party to Go is open for registration through Dec. 18. A limited number of free gift bags are available. To register, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Survive to Thrive “Show Us Your Elf!” challenge is Nov. 30 through Dec. 6. Families can post a photo of their elf on the Fort Leavenworth FMWR Facebook page with a brief story about them along with any treats or tricks they leave. The three photos with the most likes will win. Winners will be announced on Dec. 9.

The “Santa’s Calling” program is Dec. 3, 8 and 15. To register, visit leavenworth.army.mwr.com, fill out the registration form and e-mail the completed form to jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil. Completed forms should include information about the child and a requested date and time to receive the phone call. For more information, call 684-2871.

The National Wreaths Across America ceremony has been canceled. All sponsored wreaths will be placed by a small core group of volunteers. Call Diana Pitts at (913) 306-7324 or e-mail dianawaa2017@yahoo.com for more information.

Enrollment for the Harold Youth Center Basketball Skills Clinics are open. Clinics are Jan. 11-28 and Feb. 1-18 for children ages 5-8 and 9-14. Cost is $40 per child and $34 for each additional child in the same family. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.

SKIES Unlimited swimming lessons for children ages 5 and older are open for registration. Cost is $60 for four private lessons or $64 for eight mini-group lessons. For more information, call 684-3207.

SKIES Unlimited jujutsu lessons are open for registration. Cost is $60 for eight lessons. For more information, call 684-3207.

Harrold Youth Center’s “The Writer’s Corner” virtual programming is 5:45-6:30 p.m. Thursdays on Zoom. For more information, call 684-5118.

The 2020 Combined Federal Campaign continues though Dec. 18. Fort Leavenworth’s goal is $50,000. To donate, fill out a pledge form, visit givecfc.org or use the CFC Giving mobile app.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

The Digital Garrison app is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available until the new app is fully customized.

Army Fee Assistance helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit http://usa.childcareaware .org/military-programs/military-families/army/.