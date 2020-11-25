Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving service, 5 p.m. Frontier Chapel

Nov. 28 — Greening of the chapels, 9 a.m. to noon

Dec. 8 — Feast of the Immaculate Conception noon and 5:30 p.m., Pioneer Chapel

Dec. 8 — Protestant Women of the Chapel Christmas program, 6 p.m. Frontier Chapel

Dec. 9 — German Christmas service, 6 p.m., Zais Park

Dec. 19 — Worship and Carols, 6 p.m., Pioneer Chapel

Dec. 24 — Traditional Protestant Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m., Pioneer Chapel

Dec. 24 — Episcopal Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m., Memorial Chapel

Dec. 24 — Contemporary Protestant Christmas Eve service, 8 p.m., Frontier Chapel

Dec. 25 — Christmas Mass, 9:30 a.m., Frontier Chapel

Jan. 1 — New Year’s Day Mass, 9:30 a.m., Frontier Chapel

Jan. 9 — Un-greening of the chapels, 9 a.m. to noon

For more information, call the Garrison Chaplain’s office at 684-2210.