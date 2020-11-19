Strategic Resources Inc. and the Exceptional Family Member Program Respite Care has positions available. RCP levels 3 and 4 are available. For more information or to apply, visit www.sri-hq.com/carees.php.

The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program has several virtual classes scheduled for November and December. The next Guide to Federal Employment Class is Nov. 24. Exploring Education Workshop is Dec. 2-3. The next mandatory Transition Assistance Workshop is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7-11. The next Small Business Administration Boots to Business Workshop is Dec. 15-16. The next Department of Labor Vocational Training Workshop is Dec. 17-18. SFL-TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Greater Kansas City Federal Executive Board Virtual Retirement Seminar is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 via Zoom. Cost is $10. The seminar covers the Thrift Savings Plan, Social Security, health insurance, long-term care, estate planning and the CSRS and FERS retirement systems. For more information, visit www.KansasCity.FEB.gov or call (816) 823-5100.

John W. Poillon Scholarship applications are available at the Fort Leavenworth Army Education Center. The scholarship is open to high school seniors who are dependents of U.S. military members, currently or within the past 24 months assigned to Fort Leavenworth, or civilians who are currently employed at Fort Leavenworth by the U.S. government or a non-appropriated fund. The application deadline is March 26, 2021.

The Fort Leavenworth Employment Readiness Team has provided the following contacts for employment options: Army Community Service Employment Readiness/Relocation Services, call 684-2800; Military OneSource Military Spouses Employment Sponsorship, call (800) 342-9642 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil; Kansas Works, call (913) 342-9642 or e-mail dwayne.pratt@ks.gov; and Military Spouse Professional Network, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/military-spouse-professional-network/.

The Army Community Service Employment Representative is available 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to facilitate help with finding jobs, resumé writing, government job information and more. For more information or to set up an appointment, call Christopher Grotheer at 684-2823.

The Fort Leavenworth Civilian Personnel Advisory Center is currently open for virtual meetings only. For more information, e-mail questions to the CPAC general inbox at usarmy.leavenworth.chra-sw.mbx.cpac@mail.mil.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation SKIES Unlimited program is looking for a gymnastics instructor for youth gymnastics and tumbling. To apply, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/578394700.

Fort Leavenworth’s Unified School District 207 is currently hiring. A wide variety of positions are available. To apply, visit www.usd207.org and click on the careers/employment tab.

The Fort Leavenworth Exchange has several full-time, part-time and intermittent job openings. Visit applymyexchange.com to apply.