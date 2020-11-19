With the start of the cold winter months, residents are reminded to keep garage doors closed. Keeping the garage door closed will help the house maintain a comfortable temperature and keep Kansas pests at bay. Another tip to help deter pests from entering garages is to store pet food in plastic or metal containers.



Also, residents are asked to detach garden hoses. All hoses must remain detached for the remainder of fall and the entire winter to prevent water in the hoses and pipes from freezing. Damage caused by frozen pipes is very costly and the repair will require water to be turned off until the repair can be completed.



Holiday decorations

A reasonable amount of inside/outside electrical holiday decorations can be displayed during the month of or 30 days before a holiday, whichever is longer. All decorations must be removed within two weeks after the holiday. Remove Thanksgiving decorations by Dec. 10 and Christmas decorations by Jan. 9.



Holiday exterior lighting should only be used after dark, turned off by 11 p.m. and unplugged whenever residents are not home.



Rooftop decorations are prohibited and all decorative materials must be fire resistant. Nails, spikes, building staples or any other type of fastener that may leave permanent damage is prohibited. Residents can use clips or tape to install holiday lighting and should carefully inspect and control ornamental lighting to avoid fires. Outside light and electrical cords must be UL approved and designated for outdoor use. Cords should not be run out of windows or across heating or ventilation ducts. Residents should always check their smoke alarms before using holiday decorations.



Residents can place lawn ornaments on the lawn if the decorations are maintained and presented in a pleasing appearance and will not interfere with maintenance of the lawn. Exterior lighting must be ground fault indicator protected and not overloaded.



For more information, see the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center truck is now parked across from the Community Management Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where residents can drop off items or arrange curbside pick-up.



The second Saturday of each month, place items for donation curbside before 10 a.m. for collection between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The mission will issue a tax voucher for accepted donations. The next mission pick-up is Dec. 12.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.



Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.

For more information, call the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.



Utilities tip

Regularly replace furnace filters. Furnace filters for most homes are provided for free at the FLFHC Self-Help Store at 800 W. Warehouse Road. Call (913) 651-3838 for information.



