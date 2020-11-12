Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Zenith CommunityPet of the WeekPhotosPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Zenith By ftleaven - November 12, 2020 44 0 Facebook Twitter Zenith is a 3-month-old female tortoiseshell kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but adoption applications are still being accepted and appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Zenith is a 3-month-old female tortoiseshell kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but adoption applications are still being accepted and appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Leavenworth hosts Veterans Day parade Eagle project provides wheelchair access at ranch Kansas City Chiefs send Community Caring Team to Fort Leavenworth LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:eight − 2 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,411FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 50.1 ° F 57.2 ° 47 ° 44 % 2.9mph 1 % Fri 49 ° Sat 69 ° Sun 58 ° Mon 61 ° Tue 52 °