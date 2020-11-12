Zenith is a 3-month-old female tortoiseshell kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but adoption applications are still being accepted and appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Zenith is a 3-month-old female tortoiseshell kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but adoption applications are still being accepted and appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

eight − 2 =