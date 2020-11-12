The 2020 Federal Benefits Open Season continues through Dec. 14. Open season elections take effect Jan. 3. During the open season, eligible employees can enroll in, change or cancel enrollment in the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Program, and/or the Federal Flexible Spending Account Program. Detailed open season information is available on the Office of Personnel Management website at https://www.opm.gov/ and the Army Benefits Center-Civilian website at https://portal.chra.army.mil/.

The Combined Arms Center Leader Professional Development Webinar “The Lost Cause, American History and Army History” is 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 17 at https://www.tradoc.army.mil /watch or on Facebook @USArmyTRADOC. The guest speaker is Charles Bowery Jr., executive director of the U.S. Army Center for Military History.

The Rod and Gun Club Turkey Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Brunner Range. Shooters will be shooting at a picture of a turkey on a target. Cost is $1 for members and $2 for non-members. Turkeys and hams will be awarded to winners in each squad of 10 shooters. Call (913) 651-8132 for information.

The Native American Indian Heritage Month observance is 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 in Eisenhower Hall’s DePuy Auditorium. The guest speaker is Lt. Col. Frederick McLeod, Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate. Attendance is extremely limited, but the event will be streamed live on the Combined Arms Center Facebook page. For more information, call the Equal Opportunity Office at 684-1694.

The four-person Turkey Shoot Scramble starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $45 for members, $50 for non-members and $30 for youths 16 and younger. Cost includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, and flight and hole prizes. Every player will receive a turkey. For more information or to sign-up, call (913) 651-7176.

Enrollment for the Harold Youth Center Basketball Skills Clinics are open. Clinics are Jan. 11-28 and Feb. 1-18 for children ages 5-8 and 9-14. Cost is $40 per child and $34 for each additional child in the same family. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club “Favorite Things Dinner” has been canceled.

Wreaths Across America starts at 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. To sponsor a wreath or to volunteer, e-mail dianawaa2017@yahoo.com or visit https://www.wreathsacross-america.org/pages/14832/Overview/?relatedId=150681.

The Harold Youth Center “The Writer’s Corner” virtual programming is 5:45-6:30 p.m. Thursdays on Zoom. For more information, call 684-5118.

The 2020 Combined Federal Campaign continues through Dec. 18. Fort Leavenworth’s goal is $50,000. To donate, fill out a pledge form, visit givecfc.org or use the CFC Giving mobile app.

Harrold Youth Center is open 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Space is limited with priority given to the children of single/dual military and active-duty with a working spouse. For more information, call 684-5118.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Centennial Cookbook is accepting submissions. Past and current members can submit recipes at www.typensave.com. Enter username: FLSCcookbook, password: Cook100years. For more information, e-mail Christi King at 1vpflsc@gmail.com.

The Digital Garrison app is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available and will be retired once the newest app is fully customized.

Army Fee Assistance helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit http://usa.childcareaware.org/military-programs/military-families/army/.

Resources for off-post child care include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.or/fee-assistancerespite /military-families/army/ and the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

The Army Community Service Army Family Web Portal is available for families to access information, training and volunteer opportunities, submit quality-of-life issues and more. Visit armymwr.com/afwp.

Eligible personnel who want to hunt on Fort Leavenworth must have the proper Kansas licenses and tags and must attend an annual Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club hunting brief. Attendees will learn important safety information, on-post hunting procedures, and receive their post hunting ID card and parking pass. For more information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/rod-and-gun-club.

For information about the Exceptional Family Member Program, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.

Audiobooks are available through the Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation online library resources. Visit http://mylibraryus.armybiznet.com/.