All Munson Army Health Center services close at noon today for the training holiday. Normal services will resume Nov. 13.

The next blood drive is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Armed Forces Insurance, 655 Biddle Blvd. To schedule an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter Group Code: BK. For more information, call 684-6161 or mail robert.j.bista.mil@mail.mil.

Premiums for TRICARE Young Adult Prime and Select will increase Jan. 1. For more information, visit TRICARE.mil/CompareCosts.

Munson Army Health Center pharmacy patients can now activate prescriptions through TRICARE online patient portal secure messaging. Patients must work with their care team to identify and link their account before using this service. Once approved, new electronic prescriptions can be activated by the patient and will be available the next business day after noon.

The Munson Army Health Center’s Readiness Center is now accepting appointments for vision, hearing, immunizations and periodic health assessments. Waiting space is limited, walk-ins are not allowed. To make an appointment, call 684-6539 for vision, 684-6250 for hearing, 684-6539 for immunizations and 684-6250 for PHA.

Parents with children under the age of 18 years old can now see their child’s COVID-19 test results in the TOL Patient Portal health record.

TRICARE Open Season continues through Dec. 14. For more information, visit https://tricare.mil/CoveredServices/BenefitUpdates.



Munson Army Health Center does not have walk-in COVID-19 testing or an emergency room. Call the appointment line at 684-6250 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the after-hours nurse advice line, (800) 874-2273, option 1.

Medication reviews are available by appointment only. Pharmacists will discuss individual medications, how to take them, side effects and more. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 684-6250.

Patients with medication prescription refills from another duty station can get them filled at the Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy. To get prescriptions refilled, call 684-6059 and provide the name of the pharmacy where the prescription was originally filled and its phone number. Allow 48-72 hours.

The Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy phone line is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To talk to a pharmacist about prescriptions, call 684-6059.