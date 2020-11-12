Bagpipers retired Lt. Col. Robert McWilliams, Kevin Regan and retired Lt. Col. Dale Cleland and the 15th Military Police Brigade Color Guard lead the 101st annual Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 through downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Bagpiper retired Lt. Col. Dale Cleland — with fellow bagpipers retired Lt. Col. Robert McWilliams and Kevin Regan, not pictured — and the 15th Military Police Brigade Color Guard lead the 101st annual Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 through downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services Capt. Matt Liechti and Firefighters Ryan O’Grady, Jeff Cheney and John Bruno wave at parade spectators as they represent the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department and the post in the 101st annual Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Gold Award Girl Scout Ella L’Heureux, member of Girl Scout Troop 5463 and Leavenworth High School senior, carries the nation’s colors as she walks with the Girl Scouts of Fort Leavenworth in the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Parade Grand Marshal retired Army Maj. John Reichley and other Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade participants line up on Fourth Street Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Retired Navy Master Chief Gary Raby also served as grand marshal, and retired Master Sgt. David Royer was honorary grand marshal. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Members of the Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC march in the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Retired Army Chaplain (Col.) Gary “Sam” Sanford walks with the Lions International Leavenworth Lions Club in the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Members of Fort Leavenworth’s Cub Scout Pack 1 carry a banner through downtown Leavenworth for the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Honorary Grand Marshal retired Master Sgt. David Royer waves at spectators during the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Combined Arms Center Soldier of the Year Spc. Thomas Snell, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Joint Regional Correctional Facility, waves at spectators as he is driven along the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade route by Fort Leavenworth Chief of Police Robert Ruskievicz Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Retired Col. Sam Young performs taps as Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade participants and spectators pause to honor service members Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

