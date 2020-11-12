Home Community Leavenworth hosts Veterans Day parade CommunityNewsPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Leavenworth hosts Veterans Day parade By ftleaven - November 12, 2020 103 0 Facebook Twitter Bagpipers retired Lt. Col. Robert McWilliams, Kevin Regan and retired Lt. Col. Dale Cleland and the 15th Military Police Brigade Color Guard lead the 101st annual Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 through downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Bagpiper retired Lt. Col. Dale Cleland — with fellow bagpipers retired Lt. Col. Robert McWilliams and Kevin Regan, not pictured — and the 15th Military Police Brigade Color Guard lead the 101st annual Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 through downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services Capt. Matt Liechti and Firefighters Ryan O’Grady, Jeff Cheney and John Bruno wave at parade spectators as they represent the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department and the post in the 101st annual Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Gold Award Girl Scout Ella L’Heureux, member of Girl Scout Troop 5463 and Leavenworth High School senior, carries the nation’s colors as she walks with the Girl Scouts of Fort Leavenworth in the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Parade Grand Marshal retired Army Maj. John Reichley and other Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade participants line up on Fourth Street Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Retired Navy Master Chief Gary Raby also served as grand marshal, and retired Master Sgt. David Royer was honorary grand marshal. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Members of the Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC march in the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Retired Army Chaplain (Col.) Gary “Sam” Sanford walks with the Lions International Leavenworth Lions Club in the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Members of Fort Leavenworth’s Cub Scout Pack 1 carry a banner through downtown Leavenworth for the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Honorary Grand Marshal retired Master Sgt. David Royer waves at spectators during the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Combined Arms Center Soldier of the Year Spc. Thomas Snell, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Joint Regional Correctional Facility, waves at spectators as he is driven along the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade route by Fort Leavenworth Chief of Police Robert Ruskievicz Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Retired Col. Sam Young performs taps as Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade participants and spectators pause to honor service members Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Eagle project provides wheelchair access at ranch Kansas City Chiefs send Community Caring Team to Fort Leavenworth COVID-19 closures and curtailed services Nov. 12, 2020 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:1 × four = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,411FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 50.1 ° F 57.2 ° 47 ° 44 % 2.9mph 1 % Fri 49 ° Sat 69 ° Sun 58 ° Mon 61 ° Tue 52 °