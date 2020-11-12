Combined Arms Center Soldier of the Year Spc. Thomas Snell, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Joint Regional Correctional Facility, talks with Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders Meggie and Allison during a visit to Fort Leavenworth by members of the Kansas City Chiefs Community Caring Team Nov. 6 by the Buffalo Soldier Monument. Members of the team visited with Fort Leavenworth community members at the Post Exchange before presenting Snell with a dated "Salute to Service" game ball. Snell was chosen to serve as the DiPardo Spirit Leader for the Kansas City Chiefs "Salute to Service" game vs. the Carolina Panthers Nov. 8 at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf cheers as Combined Arms Center Soldier of the Year Spc. Thomas Snell, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Joint Regional Correctional Facility, receives a special dated “Salute to Service” football from Chiefs Ambassador Dave Lindstrom, Chiefs defensive end from 1978-1985, during a visit to Fort Leavenworth by members of the Kansas City Chiefs Community Caring Team Nov. 6 at the Buffalo Soldier Monument. Members of the team visited with Fort Leavenworth community members at the Post Exchange before presenting Snell with the game ball. Snell was chosen to serve as the DiPardo Spirit Leader for the Kansas City Chiefs “Salute to Service” game vs. the Carolina Panthers Nov. 8 at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Combined Arms Center Soldier of the Year Spc. Thomas Snell, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Joint Regional Correctional Facility, poses for photos with Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf during a visit to Fort Leavenworth by members of the Kansas City Chiefs Community Caring Team Nov. 6 at the Buffalo Soldier Monument. Members of the team visited with Fort Leavenworth community members at the Post Exchange before presenting Snell with a dated “Salute to Service” game ball. Snell was chosen to serve as the DiPardo Spirit Leader for the Kansas City Chiefs “Salute to Service” game vs. the Carolina Panthers Nov. 8 at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

