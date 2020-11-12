Home Community Kansas City Chiefs send Community Caring Team to Fort Leavenworth CommunityNewsLocalPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Kansas City Chiefs send Community Caring Team to Fort Leavenworth By ftleaven - November 12, 2020 71 0 Facebook Twitter Combined Arms Center Soldier of the Year Spc. Thomas Snell, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Joint Regional Correctional Facility, talks with Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders Meggie and Allison during a visit to Fort Leavenworth by members of the Kansas City Chiefs Community Caring Team Nov. 6 by the Buffalo Soldier Monument. Members of the team visited with Fort Leavenworth community members at the Post Exchange before presenting Snell with a dated "Salute to Service" game ball. Snell was chosen to serve as the DiPardo Spirit Leader for the Kansas City Chiefs "Salute to Service" game vs. the Carolina Panthers Nov. 8 at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf cheers as Combined Arms Center Soldier of the Year Spc. Thomas Snell, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Joint Regional Correctional Facility, receives a special dated “Salute to Service” football from Chiefs Ambassador Dave Lindstrom, Chiefs defensive end from 1978-1985, during a visit to Fort Leavenworth by members of the Kansas City Chiefs Community Caring Team Nov. 6 at the Buffalo Soldier Monument. Members of the team visited with Fort Leavenworth community members at the Post Exchange before presenting Snell with the game ball. Snell was chosen to serve as the DiPardo Spirit Leader for the Kansas City Chiefs “Salute to Service” game vs. the Carolina Panthers Nov. 8 at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Combined Arms Center Soldier of the Year Spc. Thomas Snell, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Joint Regional Correctional Facility, poses for photos with Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf during a visit to Fort Leavenworth by members of the Kansas City Chiefs Community Caring Team Nov. 6 at the Buffalo Soldier Monument. Members of the team visited with Fort Leavenworth community members at the Post Exchange before presenting Snell with a dated “Salute to Service” game ball. Snell was chosen to serve as the DiPardo Spirit Leader for the Kansas City Chiefs “Salute to Service” game vs. the Carolina Panthers Nov. 8 at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Leavenworth hosts Veterans Day parade Eagle project provides wheelchair access at ranch COVID-19 closures and curtailed services Nov. 12, 2020 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:3 × one = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,411FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 50.1 ° F 57.2 ° 47 ° 44 % 2.9mph 1 % Fri 49 ° Sat 69 ° Sun 58 ° Mon 61 ° Tue 52 °