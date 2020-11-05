The Leavenworth Veterans Day Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth. For more information on the parade, visit http://www.lvvetsparade.com/.

Florida Swing 2020 indoor golf simulator league is available Nov. 15 through Dec. 12 at Trails West Golf Course. Format is a two-person scramble, with play on several renowned golf courses. Golfers can play at their own convenience. Weekly prizes will be awarded, plus a championship winner. Cost is $40 per player or $80 per team. Registration closes at 3 p.m. Nov. 13. To register, call (913) 651-7176.

The Rod and Gun Club Turkey Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Brunner Range. Shooters will be shooting at a picture of a turkey on a target. Cost is $1 for members and $2 for non-members. Turkeys and hams will be awarded to winners in each squad of 10 shooters. Call (913) 651-8132 for information.

The Native American Indian Heritage Month observance is 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 in Eisenhower Hall’s DePuy Auditorium. The guest speaker is Lt. Col. Frederick McLeod, Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate. Attendance is extremely limited because of COVID-19 precautions, but the event will be streamed live on the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Facebook page. For more information, call the Equal Opportunity Office at 684-1694.

The four-person Turkey Shoot Scramble starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $45 for members, $50 for non-members and $30 for youths 16 and younger. Cost includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, and flight and hole prizes. Every player will receive a turkey. For more information or to sign-up, call (913) 651-7176.

The 2020 Combined Federal Campaign is underway though Dec. 18. Fort Leavenworth’s goal is $50,000. Donate by filling out a pledge form, visiting givecfc.org or through the CFC Giving mobile app.

Harrold Youth Center is open 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Space is limited with priority given to the children of single/dual military and active-duty with a working spouse. For more information, call 684-5118.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Centennial Cookbook is accepting submissions. Past and current members can submit recipes at www.typensave.com. Enter username: FLSCcookbook, password: Cook100years. For more information, e-mail Christi King at 1vpflsc@gmail.com.

The Digital Garrison app is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available and will be retired once the newest app is fully customized.

Army Fee Assistance helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit http://usa.childcareaware.org/military-programs/military-families/army/.

Resources for off-post child care include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite/military-families/army/ and the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

The Army Community Service Army Family Web Portal is available for families to access information, training and volunteer opportunities, submit quality-of-life issues and more. Visit armymwr.com /afwp.

Eligible personnel who want to hunt on Fort Leavenworth must have the proper Kansas licenses and tags and must attend an annual Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club hunting brief. Attendees will learn important safety information, on-post hunting procedures, and receive their post hunting ID?card and parking pass. For more information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr .com/programs/rod-and-gun-club.

For information about the Exceptional Family Member Program, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.

All personnel on Fort Leavenworth are required to wear face coverings inside all facilities unless otherwise posted or approved. Masks will be worn outside if social distancing cannot be maintained. All military members will wear face coverings in public settings off post. Army civilians will comply with the directions of local health authorities when off post.

Audiobooks are available through the Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation online library resources. To download ebooks, audio books and movies, visit http://mylibraryus.armybiznet.com/.

Child and Youth Services’ MilitaryChildCare.com system has been updated. The requirement to reconfirm child care requests to remain active on an immediate waitlist has been reinstated. The immediate waitlist is for those with a date of care needed within 30 days. Make sure e-mail and phone numbers are updated to receive reconfirm request confirmations, and cancel any requests no longer needed. For more information, call 684-5138.

The Fort Leavenworth ID Card and DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. For more information, call 684-2636. To schedule an appointment, use the online RAPIDS appointment scheduler.