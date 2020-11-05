Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

With holidays right around the corner, residents are reminded to notify the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities Community Management Office if they will be gone from their home for more than seven days. In addition, residents are encouraged to provide contact information for a friend, neighbor or family member in the local area in case of emergency to allow for adequate care of their home during their absence.



If an emergency arises during a resident’s absence, a member of the FLFHC staff may need to enter the home. Written notice of the entry will be left in the home if this happens.



Here are other things to do before leaving for an extended time:



• Remove trash and perishables from home and place in outdoor trash can.

• Close and secure all windows.

• Check refrigerator settings and turn off ice maker.

• Turn off the stove and unplug counter appliances.

• Call the post office to hold mail or ask a neighbor to pick it up.

• Ensure pets are taken care of and that the pet-sitter has a key.

• Turn the thermostat down to no less than 55 degrees Fahrenheit to keep pipes from freezing. Do not turn off heat.



Contact the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300 with any questions or concerns.



Holiday decorations

A reasonable amount of inside/outside electrical holiday decorations can be displayed during the month of or 30 days before a holiday, whichever is longer. All decorations must be removed within two weeks after the holiday. Remove Halloween decorations by Nov. 16 and Thanksgiving decorations by Dec. 10.



Holiday exterior lighting should only be used after dark, turned off by 11 p.m. and unplugged whenever residents are not home.



For more information, see the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook.



Holiday closure

The FLFHC offices and the Self-Help Store will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Friday trash collection will move to Nov. 14. To report a maintenance emergency or submit a work order when the offices are closed, call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center truck is now parked across from the Community Management Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where residents can drop off items or arrange curbside pick-up.



The second Saturday of each month, place items for donation curbside before 10 a.m. for collection between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The mission will issue a tax voucher for accepted donations. The next mission pick-up is Nov. 14.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.



Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.

For more information, call the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.



Utilities tip

Let the sun shine in. Open curtains and shades on south-, west- and east-facing windows during the day to get as many rays as possible to heat up your home.



Watch for more community event announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.