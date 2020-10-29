The Munson Army Health Center’s Readiness Center is now accepting appointments for vision, hearing, immunizations and periodic health assessments. Waiting space is limited, walk-ins are not allowed. To make an appointment, call 684-6539 for vision, 684-6250 for hearing, 684-6539 for immunizations and 684-6250 for PHA.

Parents with children under the age of 18 years old can now see their child’s COVID-19 test results in the TOL Patient Portal health record.

TRICARE Open Season is Nov. 9 through Dec. 14. For more information, visit https://tricare.mil/CoveredServices/BenefitUpdates.

Munson Army Health Center does not have walk-in COVID-19 testing or an emergency room. Call the appointment line at 684-6250 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the after-hours nurse advice line, (800) 874-2273, option 1.

Medication reviews are available by appointment only. Pharmacists will discuss individual medications, how to take them, side effects and more. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 684-6250.

Patients with medication prescription refills from another duty station can get them filled at the Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy. To get prescriptions refilled, call 684-6059 and provide the name of the pharmacy where the prescription was originally filled and its phone number. Allow 48-72 hours.

The Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy phone line is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To talk to a pharmacist about prescriptions, call 684-6059.

Primary Care Clinic appointments are now scheduled for well patients in the morning and ill patients in the afternoon. This allows Munson Army Health Center to keep all beneficiaries safe by separating well and ill patients. For appointments, call the appointment line at 684-6250.

Behavioral Health Services is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. Walk-in hours are 7 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Emergency walk-in hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Family members and retirees are now eligible for therapy services. No referral is necessary. Prescriptions for psychiatric medication are still limited to only active-duty patients. For more information or to make an appointment, call 684-6771.

To cancel a virtual appointment with a Munson Army Health Center provider, call 684-6250.

Immunizations are available at the Readiness Center by appointment only. Call 684-6539/6750.