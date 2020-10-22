Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Sadie CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Sadie By ftleaven - October 22, 2020 52 0 Facebook Twitter Sadie is a 5-year-old female mixed-breed dog available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Drain, disconnect hoses to prevent freezing Space operations subject of next interagency lecture Cub Scouts learn about shooting sports LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:2 × 4 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,414FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 60.5 ° F 62 ° 57.2 ° 100 % 3.5mph 1 % Thu 82 ° Fri 76 ° Sat 49 ° Sun 46 ° Mon 38 °