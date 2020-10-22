Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Brig. Gen. Charles Masaracchia assumed responsibility as the director of the Mission Command Center of Excellence in a ceremony Oct. 16 at the Frontier Conference Center.

To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was broadcast live on the MCCoE Facebook page.

Brig. Gen. Charles Masaracchia, incoming director of the Mission Command Center of Excellence, addresses Lt. Gen. James Rainey, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, and others gathered for his assumption of responsibility ceremony Oct. 16 at the Frontier Conference Center. Masaracchia’s predecessor, Maj. Gen. Douglas Crissman, departed Fort Leavenworth in July to become the deputy commanding general at U.S. Army Central. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Masaracchia becomes director of MCCoE following the departure of Maj. Gen. Douglas Crissman in July. Crissman assumed responsibility of the MCCoE in June 2018. He is now serving as the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Central at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.



Lt. Gen. James Rainey, Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth commanding general, said the Army cares about two things — building leaders and driving change.



“If you’re looking for somebody to be on the team … I wouldn’t know a better one (than Masaracchia). Great leaders to build leaders,” Rainey said. “This is really the last piece of the puzzle. We have our team set at the leadership level.”



Masaracchia commissioned into the Army in 1992.

Kimberly Masaracchia, spouse of incoming Mission Command Center of Excellence Director Brig. Gen. Charles Masaracchia, is presented flowers by Capt. Branda Eaton, MCCoE senior human resources officer, during the MCCoE assumption of responsibility ceremony Oct. 16 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Some of his previous command assignments include C Company, 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment at Fort Campbell, Ky.; B Company, 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment at Fort Bragg, N.C.; and 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas.



Most recently, he served as the commanding general of Train, Advise, Assist Command – East and deputy commanding general of operations for Combined Security Transition Command – Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan.



Masaracchia graduated from the Command and General Staff College in 2004.



In his remarks, Masaracchia thanked several individuals including Rainey, his family and the MCCoE team.



“It’s incredible what this team does every single day. I can’t tell you how impressed I am with what you’re doing right now,” he said. “Winning matters. People first. I’m glad to be here.”