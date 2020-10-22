Katie Peterson | Staff Writer
The Kansas Chapter of Military Wild completed its latest excursion as Neil Bass, Directorate of Public Works natural resources specialist, led a 2.5-mile hike Oct. 17 through the floodplain trail and to the state champion pecan tree.
Military Wild is a nonprofit organization founded in 2018.
“Our mission is just to get military families outside safely,” said Kailey Brown, Military Wild co-founder. “We take great pride in not only teaching safety in the outdoors, but also sustainability, leaving no trace.
“But overall, community is the foundation of what we do,” she said. “This is what I live for. People that weren’t going to do anything on a Saturday morning and now they’re out exploring post. We advocate really hard for getting out into your community to see what it has to offer rather than jumping on a plane to go to someone else’s community.”
Military Wild currently has nearly 5,000 members that span across eight chapters in Alabama, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Guam.
Brown was one of four founders.
“Three of my friends and I, our first (permanent change-of-station move) in the military was to Guam, which is pretty isolating, so we just really wanted to find a way to help others find that sense of community when you find yourself 8,000 miles away from home,” Brown said. “The four of us had a great passion for the outdoors in the beginning so for us it was not only a way to get people out of their comfort zone but learn a little bit and start to find joy in the bases that they’re staying at.
“We wanted to foster that love for the outdoors in our community,” she said. “Now it’s just one of those things that took on a mind of its own and now we’re here (in Kansas). It’s turned into fulfilling a need that we didn’t know was there.”
The Kansas Chapter has nearly 700 members across the state, Brown said.
Military spouse Beth Watts has been involved since Brown arrived in June.
“I’ve always liked hiking and needed an excuse to get out and explore more, and it’s nice to be able to get out with a group,” Watts said. “This is a great organization and program if you’re interested in hiking and exploring the area, and it’s a great way to meet people.”
The hike through the floodplains was the first for Katy Morgan, spouse of Col. Shane Morgan, Mission Command Training Program commander, and her 10-year-old son Foster Merrill.
“This particular hike sounded intriguing because of the (state champion) pecan tree and the fact that Lewis and Clark had been here,” Morgan said. “Plus, it was an opportunity to get outside and go on a guided tour and meet some new people.”
Morgan said she looks forward to joining Military Wild for more hikes.
“I will plan around them,” Morgan said. “We’re from the northeast, so we don’t know anything about Kansas, and we’re fascinated by the history here. We just want to take in as much as we can while we’re here.”
For more information about Military Wild, visit www.militarywild.com. For upcoming events in the Kansas Chapter, visit the Military Wild Kansas Facebook page.