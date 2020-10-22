The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program has several virtual classes scheduled for November and December. The next mandatory Transition Assistance Workshop is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2-6 and Nov. 16-20. The Exploring Education Workshop is Nov. 18-19. The next Guide to Federal Employment Class is Nov. 24. The next Small Business Administration Boots to Business Workshop is Dec. 15-16. The next Department of Labor Vocational Training Workshop is Dec. 17-18. SFL-TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The next KansasWorks Virtual Job Fair is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 27 through Oct. 29. To register, visit https://KansasworksVirtualJobFair.EasyVirtualFair.com.

The Greater Kansas City Federal Executive Board Virtual Retirement Seminar is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 via Zoom. Cost is $10 and covers the Thrift Savings Plan, Social Security, health insurance, long-term care, estate planning and the CSRS and FERS retirement systems. For more information, visit www.KansasCity.FEB.gov or call (816) 823-5100.

The Fort Leavenworth Employment Readiness Team has provided the following contacts for employment options: Army Community Service Employment Readiness/Relocation Services, call 684-2800; Military OneSource Military Spouses Employment Sponsorship, call (800) 342-9642 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil; Kansas Works, call (913) 342-9642 or e-mail dwayne.pratt@ks.gov; and Military Spouse Professional Network, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/military-spouse-professional-network/.

The Army Community Service Employment Representative is available 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to facilitate help with finding jobs, resumé writing, government job information and more. For more information or to set up an appointment, call Christopher Grotheer at 684-2823.

Tuition costs for Upper Iowa University online undergraduate courses have decreased by half. Call 1-800-553-4150 or e-mail info@uiu.edu for information. Classes begin Oct. 26.

The Fort Leavenworth Civilian Personnel Advisory Center is currently open for virtual meetings only. For more information, e-mail questions to the CPAC general inbox at usarmy.leavenworth.chra-sw.mbx.cpac@mail.mil.

Fort Leavenworth’s Unified School District 207 is currently hiring. A wide variety of positions are available. To apply, visit www.usd207.org and click on the careers/employment tab.

The Fort Leavenworth Exchange has several full-time, part-time and intermittent job openings. Visit applymyexchange.com to apply.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has several job openings. Visit usajobs.gov and search for Fort Leavenworth.

Become a Family Child Care?provider. A free training program guides potential and aspiring providers through the certification process. For more information, call 684-5117.