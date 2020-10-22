Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Residents are reminded to drain and disconnect garden hoses and outside hose connections to prevent pipes from freezing. Residents will be held responsible for any damage caused by frozen pipes due to not disconnecting garden hoses or outside hose connections.



If freezing temperatures are predicted, let a steady drip of water run from the highest faucet in the house. Also leave under-sink cabinet doors open so room heat can reach the pipes.

Don’t set the thermostat below 60 degrees if leaving home for a few days — try to have a friend stop by to check in. Extended-absence-from-home forms are available at the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities office at 220 Hancock Ave. This form lets residents appoint someone to notify in case of an emergency.



If a pipe does burst, know how to turn off the home’s water supply quickly to minimize damage. Feel free to ask a maintenance technician to help locate the shut-off valve.

If a pipe has frozen, call maintenance at (913) 651-3838 immediately.



Holiday decorations

FLFHC allows a reasonable amount of inside/outside electrical holiday decorations to be displayed during the month of or 30 days before the holiday, whichever is longer.



All decorations must be removed within two weeks after the holiday. Halloween decorations must be removed by Nov. 16, Thanksgiving decorations removed by Dec. 10 and Christmas decorations removed by Jan. 8.



Holiday exterior lighting should only be used after dark and turned off by 11 p.m. and unplugged whenever residents are not home.



Rooftop decorations are prohibited and all decorative materials must be fire resistant. Nails, spikes, building staples or any other type of fastener that may leave permanent damage is prohibited. Residents can use clips or tape to install holiday lighting and should carefully inspect and control ornamental lighting to avoid fires. Outside light and electrical cords must be UL approved and designated for outdoor use. Cords should not be run out of windows or across heating or ventilation ducts. Residents should always check their smoke alarms before using holiday decorations.



Residents can place lawn ornaments on the lawn if the decorations are maintained and presented in a pleasing appearance and will not interfere with maintenance of the lawn. Exterior lighting must be ground fault indicator protected and not overloaded.



For more information, see the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook.



Halloween treats

Stop by the Frontier Heritage Communities parking lot, 220 Hancock Ave., between 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 to receive a free glow-in-the-dark treat bag and glow stick, while supplies last.



Fall yard maintenance

Barren Outdoor Solutions is performing bi-weekly yard maintenance.



Residents are asked to put away all toys, garden hoses, patio furniture and any other belongings before the scheduled mowing day. FLFHC will not be responsible for damages or failure to mow areas where items are left out. Residents are responsible for mowing, trimming and edging within their fenced in areas.



Lawn clippings and leaves can be bagged and left on the curb for pick up on scheduled maintenance days. Barren will also be scheduling shrub and bush trimming.



Yard maintenance is subject to change as needed; in case of inclement weather, work will be completed the following day.



Holiday closure

The FLFHC offices and the Self-Help Store will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Friday trash collection will move to Nov. 14. To report a maintenance emergency or submit a work order when the offices are closed, call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center truck is now parked across from the Community Management Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where residents can drop items off or arrange curbside pick-up.



The second Saturday of each month, place items for donation curbside before 10 a.m. for collection between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The mission will issue a tax voucher for accepted donations. The next mission pick-up is Nov. 14.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.



Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.

For more information, call the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.



Utilities tip

Replace furnace filters regularly. If unsure of a furnace filter’s recommended replacement interval, call the Maintenance Department at (913) 651-3838 for advice based on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system installed in the home.



Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details. Don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.