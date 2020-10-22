Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

“I did it!” shouted Wolf Cub Scout Garrett King, 8, as the sound of a dry bean hitting the tin target rang out after firing a slingshot during the Cub Scout Pack 1 Shooting Sports Day Oct. 17 at Hunt Lodge.

With a cup full of ammunition — dry beans — and a slingshot properly placed around his wrist, 8-year-old Clayton Tucker waits for the signal so he can take aim at the targets — a row of hanging pie tins — during the Cub Scout Pack 1 Shooting Sports Day Oct. 17 at Hunt Lodge. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Members of Pack 1 came to Hunt Lodge in shifts throughout the day to learn how to safely fire BB guns, bows and arrows, and slingshots. At each station, the Cub Scouts went through a safety briefing, and learned how to properly hold and shoot the weapon before trying them out for themselves.



“It just exposes them to these new skills,” said Carol Gersema, local Boy Scouts of America Chartering Organization representative. “These Scouts would not be able to have this opportunity unless they went to a district or council event.

After loading a slingshot with a dry bean, 8-year-old Abel Rolf takes aim to try to hit a hanging pie tin during the Cub Scout Pack 1 Shooting Sports Day Oct. 17 at Hunt Lodge. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“This allows them the opportunity to earn their shooting sports badges,” she said.

Beth Hausauer, Pack 1 Cubmaster, said it was important to find a way to put the event on despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Seven-year-old Elizabeth Prokoph mimics rangemaster and den leader Lt. Col. Neil Wahab, Army University, to find her dominate shooting eye at the BB gun station during the Cub Scout Pack 1 Shooting Sports Day Oct. 17 at Hunt Lodge. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“We wanted the Scouts to have a chance to do something that we can’t normally do during den or pack meetings,” Hausauer said. “Shooting sports has to be an approved event (by the Kaw District). A lot of the Scouts, because of time or current travel restrictions, weren’t going to be able to go to some of the larger district events, so we were very fortunate to be able to bring it here and have this event approved, so they can earn their shooting sports awards.”



Gersema said it is a chance to have fun, too.



“It’s an opportunity to get everybody out and enjoy the day, be kids, shoot at the targets, make memories with their parents and have fun,” she said.



Nikki King, mother of Cub Scout Garrett King, said she was glad for the event.

Capt. John Churchill, Command and General Staff Officer Course student, congratulates his 7-year-old son Caleb on hitting the target at the BB gun station during the Cub Scout Pack 1 Shooting Sports Day Oct. 17 at Hunt Lodge. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“I think it’s super important for children these days to learn how and when to (shoot) and have fun safely and to make sure that they are protected with eyewear, not pointing at people but down at the ground, and always under adult supervision,” King said. “That’s key.



“Garrett loves (Scouts),” she said. “I love the camaraderie that a lot of these boys experience from a young age, and I love the education they get.”



Garrett King said the BB guns were his favorite activity of the day.

Seven-year-old Micheal Merriss takes aim from a prone position at the BB gun station during the Cub Scout Pack 1 Shooting Sports Day Oct. 17 at Hunt Lodge. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“I actually hit two bullseyes,” he said. “The thing I like most (about Scouts) is having fun and meeting new people.”

Maj. Ryan Hovatter, Command and General Staff Officer Course student, assists his 7-year-old son Patrick at the archery station during the Cub Scout Pack 1 Shooting Sports Day Oct. 17 at Hunt Lodge. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



For more information about Cub Scouts, e-mail Pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com.