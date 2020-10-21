The Frontier Army Museum is open on a limited basis. For more information, call 684-3186.

Harrold Youth Center is open 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Space is limited with priority given to the children of single/dual military and active-duty with a working spouse. For more information, call 684-5118.

The Combined Arms Research Library Halloween-themed StoryWalk featuring “Gustavo the Shy Ghost,” written and illustrated by Flavia Z. Drago, continues through Oct. 29. The path begins near the CARL book drop and continues around the building.

The Garrison Open Bowling Tournament starts at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost is $40 per four-person team and includes three games, payouts for first place in each flight and door prizes. Register by 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23. For more information or to register, call (913) 651-2195.

The Trails of Terror Chili Scramble is at 9 a.m. Oct. 24 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $45 for members and $55 for non-members. Register before Oct. 23 for a $5 discount. Fee includes tournament, greens, cart, range, food, beverages and flight and hole prizes. For more information or to sign up, call 651-7176.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Garry Stephens Memorial European Pheasant Shoot is at 8 a.m. Oct. 31. Cost is $210 and includes breakfast, shoot, lunch, clean-up hunt, equally divided birds and tips for the bird cleaners. There are limited spaces available. RSVP by Oct. 26. To register, bring the deposit to a Rod and Gun Club social on Friday afternoons or mail it to Mark Luna, 2450 Ottawa Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048.

The Good Grades Special is from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Bring in report cards and receive one free game for every A or equivalent. Straight As earn free sodas for the family (maximum six) and Bs or better earns $2 off any pizza. Games can be used by all family members. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Trick-or-treating for members of the Fort Leavenworth community is from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. All participants must wear a protective face covering in addition to any costume mask. Groups are limited to eight people or less. Only individually wrapped store-bought candy can be handed out and must be given by an adult. Trick-or-treaters should wear reflective clothing and carry flashlights. Residents should turn on porch lights for safety and to show that they are participating.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Centennial Cookbook is accepting submissions. Past and current members can submit recipes at www.typensave.com. Enter username: FLSCcookbook, password: Cook100years. For more information, e-mail Christi King at 1vpflsc@gmail.com.

The Digital Garrison app is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available and will be retired once the newest app is fully customized.

Army Fee Assistance helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit http://usa.childcareaware .org/military-programs/military-families/army/.

Resources for off-post child care include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite/military-families/army/ and the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

The Combined Arms Research Library’s digital library is live at https://cgsc.contentdm.oclc.org/ digital/.

The Army Community Service Army Family Web Portal is available for families to access information, training and volunteer opportunities, submit quality-of-life issues and more. Visit armymwr.com/afwp.

Eligible personnel who want to hunt on Fort Leavenworth must have the proper Kansas licenses and tags and must attend an annual Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club hunting brief. Attendees will learn important safety information, on-post hunting procedures, and receive their post hunting ID?card and parking pass. For more information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/rod-and-gun-club.

For information about the Exceptional Family Member Program, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.

All personnel on Fort Leavenworth are required to wear face coverings inside all facilities unless otherwise posted or approved. Masks will be worn outside if social distancing cannot be maintained. All military members will wear face coverings in public settings off post. Army civilians will comply with the directions of local health authorities when off post.

The Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange “You Made the Grade” program is underway. Students can take a report card to the service desk along with a valid military ID and students with an overall B/3.0 or higher average will receive a rewards card and be entered into the Exchange semi-annual sweepstakes.