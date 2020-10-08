Home Community Open for fitness CommunityCommunity FeaturesHealth & FitnessHealth & Fitness FeaturesNewsTop Health & Fitness StoriesTop News Stories Open for fitness By ftleaven - October 8, 2020 18 0 Facebook Twitter As the first official user of the converted facility, dependent Rachel Valentine performs squats during her leg exercise regimen using the new functional fitness equipment Oct. 6 in the east gym of Harney Sports Complex. Adhering to current COVID-19 precaution guidelines, up to 30 gym patrons can use the facility at a time. The Harney Sports Complex Annex (Bubble Gym) and Gruber Fitness Center also have equipment and lanes for Army Combat Fitness Test training. For more about the HSC facility, see the article in the Sept. 24 issue of the Fort Leavenworth Lamp or online at https://www.ftleavenworthlamp.com/community/2020/09/24/more-facilities-support-functional-fitness/. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Garrison Commander Col. Harry Hung and Brian Prokes, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation business chief, try out the new treadmills Oct. 6 in the east gym of Harney Sports Complex. The converted gym area opened with a ribbon cutting Oct. 6 as an Army Combat Fitness Test functional fitness training facility. Adhering to current COVID-19 precaution guidelines, up to 30 gym patrons can use the facility at a time. The Harney Sports Complex Annex (Bubble Gym) and Gruber Fitness Center also have equipment and lanes for ACFT training. For more about the recently converted facility, see the article in the Sept. 24 issue of the Fort Leavenworth Lamp or online at https://www.ftleavenworthlamp.com/community/2020/09/24/more-facilities-support-functional-fitness/. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Antwone Jones, Garrison Commander Col. Harry Hung and Combined Arms Center Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Dostie cut a ribbon to signify the opening of the east gym of Harney Sports Complex as a Army Combat Fitness Test functional fitness training facility Oct. 6. Per current COVID-19 restrictions, up to 30 gym patrons can currently use the space at one time. The Harney Sports Complex Annex (Bubble Gym) and Gruber Fitness Center also have equipment and lanes for ACFT training. For more about the recently converted facility, see the article in the Sept. 24 issue of the Fort Leavenworth Lamp or online at https://www.ftleavenworthlamp.com/community/2020/09/24/more-facilities-support-functional-fitness/. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Speaker recalls pursuing American Dream CAC-T experts to discuss training modernization SOS program supports families of fallen LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:four + twenty = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,414FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 69.4 ° F 72 ° 68 ° 68 % 2.2mph 1 % Thu 85 ° Fri 83 ° Sat 85 ° Sun 82 ° Mon 74 °