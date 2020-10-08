As the first official user of the converted facility, dependent Rachel Valentine performs squats during her leg exercise regimen using the new functional fitness equipment Oct. 6 in the east gym of Harney Sports Complex. Adhering to current COVID-19 precaution guidelines, up to 30 gym patrons can use the facility at a time. The Harney Sports Complex Annex (Bubble Gym) and Gruber Fitness Center also have equipment and lanes for Army Combat Fitness Test training. For more about the HSC facility, see the article in the Sept. 24 issue of the Fort Leavenworth Lamp or online at https://www.ftleavenworthlamp.com/community/2020/09/24/more-facilities-support-functional-fitness/. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Garrison Commander Col. Harry Hung and Brian Prokes, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation business chief, try out the new treadmills Oct. 6 in the east gym of Harney Sports Complex. The converted gym area opened with a ribbon cutting Oct. 6 as an Army Combat Fitness Test functional fitness training facility. Adhering to current COVID-19 precaution guidelines, up to 30 gym patrons can use the facility at a time. The Harney Sports Complex Annex (Bubble Gym) and Gruber Fitness Center also have equipment and lanes for ACFT training. For more about the recently converted facility, see the article in the Sept. 24 issue of the Fort Leavenworth Lamp or online at https://www.ftleavenworthlamp.com/community/2020/09/24/more-facilities-support-functional-fitness/. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Antwone Jones, Garrison Commander Col. Harry Hung and Combined Arms Center Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Dostie cut a ribbon to signify the opening of the east gym of Harney Sports Complex as a Army Combat Fitness Test functional fitness training facility Oct. 6. Per current COVID-19 restrictions, up to 30 gym patrons can currently use the space at one time. The Harney Sports Complex Annex (Bubble Gym) and Gruber Fitness Center also have equipment and lanes for ACFT training. For more about the recently converted facility, see the article in the Sept. 24 issue of the Fort Leavenworth Lamp or online at https://www.ftleavenworthlamp.com/community/2020/09/24/more-facilities-support-functional-fitness/. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

