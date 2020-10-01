Anyone with debts owed to or by the estate of Lt. Col. Jason Pelletier must call Capt. Patrick Anderson, the summary court martial officer, at (760) 310-2664 or e-mail patrick.j.anderson82.mil@mail.mil. Pelletier passed away Sept. 26 in Atchison, Kan.

The Harrold Youth Center will be open 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Oct. 5. Space is limited with priority given to the children of single/dual military and active-duty with a working spouse. For more information, call 684-5118.

The Combined Arms Center Hispanic Heritage Month observance is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at DePuy Auditorium, Eisenhower Hall, 250 Gibbon Ave. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 40 personnel will be admitted to the auditorium. The event will also be streamed live on the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Facebook page. To RSVP, e-mail reinaldo.rojas3.mil@mail.mil or call 684-1694. For more information, call the Fort Leavenworth Equal Opportunity Office at 684-1694.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Fall Bass Tournament is 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Melvern Lake. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place, and for biggest bass. An optional $10 big bass side pot will be available. Non-boaters will be paired with boaters. Sign-up sheets are available at the Rod and Gun Club Friday night socials.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club 100th birthday celebration luncheon is 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Frontier Conference Center. For more information and to register for the event, visit https://form.jotform.com /202657737709163.

The Garrison Open two-person scramble is at noon Oct. 16 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Cost includes player tee gift, tournament fee, greens fee, cart fee, range, grilled lunch, beverages, and hole and overall prizes. Prizes will be awarded on each par 3 every time a ball is hit inside the painted circle. For more information or to sign-up, call (913) 651-7176.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Charity Golf Scramble is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $70 per player for the basic package and $150 per player for the deluxe package. For more information, e-mail Maria Neidig at flscspringfund@gmail.com.

The 10th Annual Run/Walk for the Fallen is Oct. 17-24 around Trails West Golf Course. This is an on-your-own run/walk and will not be monitored. Participants are free to run or walk at any time during the week. Photos can be e-mailed to jennifer.e.douglas2.civ@mail.mil.

The Garrison Open Bowling Tournament starts at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost is $40 per four-person team and includes three games, payouts for first place in each flight and door prizes. Register by 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23. For more information or to register, call (913) 651-2195.

The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum Haunted Tour ticket sales are underway. The tours are Oct. 23 and 24. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ffam.us.

The Center for Army Lessons Learned is moving operations to the old Trolley Station, 511 Grant Ave. All phone numbers will remain the same.



Retiree and veteran Appreciation Day has been canceled. For more information, visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/my-fort/all-services/retirement-services-office.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club Centennial Cookbook is accepting submissions. Past and current members can submit recipes at www.typensave.com. Enter username: FLSCcookbook, password: Cook100years. For more information, e-mail Christi King at 1vpflsc@gmail.com.

The Payroll Tax Deferral continues through the end of the calendar year. Military members and civilian employees are not eligible to opt out of the deferral if their Social Security wages fall within specified limits. Deferral of the Social Security tax only postpones when taxes are due. Per current IRS guidance, collection of the deferred taxes will be taken from wages between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2021, for both military and civilian employees. For details, visit https://www.dfas.mil/taxes/Social-Security-Deferral.

The Digital Garrison app is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available and will be retired once the newest app is fully customized.

The Combined Arms Research Library’s new digital library is live at https://cgsc.contentdm.oclc .org/digital/.

Army Fee Assistance helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit http://usa.childcareaware.org/military-programs/military-families/army/.

Resources for off-post child care include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.or/fee-assistancerespite/military-families/army/ and the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

The Army Community Service Army Family Web Portal is available for families to access information, training and volunteer opportunities, submit quality-of-life issues and more. Visit armymwr.com/afwp.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.