Pet of the Week, Meet Stewie

Stewie is a large adult male tabby available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility. He has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp