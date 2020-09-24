The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Kids’ Fishing Derby is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Smith Lake. Cost is $3 for non-members; members fish for free. Bait will be available for purchase at the event. Medallions will be awarded to the top anglers in each of the five age groups, and there will be door and participation prizes. Call (913) 240-5503 for more information.

The Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventure Series Fall Orienteer Meet is Sept. 26 starting in the parking lot south of Gruber Fitness Center. There will be family-friendly introductory and advanced courses. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family and includes orienteer maps, finisher awards and post-race refreshments. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. For more information, call (913) 683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or visit www.ftlvadventure.com.

Post Activities Information and Registration Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Eisenhower Hall, 250 Gibbon Ave. Face coverings and social distancing are required; sanitizing stations will be available. For more information about PAIR Day, visit the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website at leavenworth.armymwr.com.

The deputy commanding general and other key leaders from U.S. Army Europe will host a virtual presentation/town hall for current Command and General Staff College students at 1 p.m. Oct. 6. USAREUR leaders will provide information and answer questions about career opportunities and the quality of life an assignment in Europe has to offer. RSVP to Harold.k.watson2.mil@mail.mil by Sept. 30 to get the link to the live broadcast.

Enrollment is now open for the Youth Sports and Fitness Golf Program for children ages 8-17. Sessions are from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays Sept. 29 through Nov. 5 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $65 for the session, $55 for additional children. To enroll, visit Webtrac or call CYS Parent Central office at 684-5128. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.

The Combined Arms Center Hispanic Heritage Month observance is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at DePuy Auditorium, Eisenhower Hall, 250 Gibbon Ave. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 40 personnel will be admitted to the auditorium. The event will also be streamed live on the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Facebook page. To RSVP, e-mail reinaldo.rojas3.mil@mail.mil or call 684-1694. For more information, contact the Fort Leavenworth Equal Opportunity Office at 684-1694.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Fall Bass Tournament is 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Melvern Lake. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place, and biggest bass. An optional $10 big bass side pot will be available. Non-boaters will be pared with boaters. Sign-up sheets are available at the Rod and Gun Club Friday night socials.

The Garrison Open two-person scramble is noon Oct. 16 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Cost includes player tee gift, tournament fee, greens fee, cart fee, range, grilled lunch, beverages, and hole and overall prizes. Prizes will be awarded on each par 3 every time a ball is hit inside the painted circle. For more information or to sign-up, call (913) 651-7176.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Charity Golf Scramble is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $70 per player for the basic package and $150 per player for the deluxe package. For more information, e-mail Maria Neidig at flscspringfund@gmail.com.

The 10th Annual Run/Walk for the Fallen is Oct. 17-24 around Trails West Golf Course. This is an on-your-own run/walk and will not be monitored. Participants are free to run or walk at any time during the week. Photos can be e-mailed to jennifer.e.douglas2.civ@mail.mil. T-shirts are available for purchase for $12. To place an order, call 684-1830.

The Garrison Open Bowling Tournament starts at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost is $40 per four-person team and includes three games, payouts for first place in each flight and door prizes. Register by 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23. For more information or to register, call (913) 651-2195.

The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum Haunted Tour ticket sales are underway. The tours are Oct. 23 and 24. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ffam.us.

Retireee and veteran Appreciation Day has been canceled. For more information, visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/my-fort/all-services/retirement-services-office.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club Centennial Cookbook is accepting submissions. Past and current members can submit recipes at www.typensave. com. Enter username: FLSCcookbook, password: Cook100years. For more information, e-mail Christi King at 1vpflsc@gmail.com.

The Payroll Tax Deferral goes into effect this month and continues through the end of the calendar year. Military members and civilian employees are not eligible to opt out of the deferral if their Social Security wages fall within specified limits. Deferral of the Social Security tax only postpones when taxes are due. Per current IRS guidance, collection of the deferred taxes will be taken from wages between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2021, for both military and civilian employees. For details, visit https://www.dfas.mil/taxes/Social-Security-Deferral.

The Digital Garrison app is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available and will be retired once the newest app is fully customized.