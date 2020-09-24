Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

As families begin to decorate for the coming holidays, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities would like to remind residents of the policies for holiday lighting and the display of decorations.



A reasonable amount of inside/outside electrical holiday decorations can be displayed during the month of or 30 days before the holiday, whichever is longer. All decorations must be removed within two weeks after the holiday. Holiday exterior lighting should only be used after dark and turned off by 11 p.m. and unplugged whenever residents are not home.



Rooftop decorations are prohibited and all decorative materials must be fire resistant. Nails, spikes, building staples or any other type of fastener that may leave permanent damage is prohibited. Residents can use clips or tape to install holiday lighting and should carefully inspect and control ornamental lighting to avoid fires. Outside light and electrical cords must be UL approved and designated for outdoor use. Cords should not be run out of windows or across heating or ventilation ducts. Residents should always check their smoke alarms before using holiday decorations.



Residents can place lawn ornaments on the lawn if the decorations are maintained and presented in a pleasing appearance and will not interfere with maintenance of the lawn. Exterior lighting must be ground fault indicator protected and not overloaded.

For more information, see the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook.

Office closures

The FLFHC offices and the Self-Help Store will close at 3 p.m. Sept. 25. To report a maintenance emergency or submit a work order when the offices are closed, call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.



Resident appreciation

FLFHC is celebrating Resident Appreciation Week.

There have been several drawings for gift cards throughout the week, as well as other special events. All residents were automatically entered in the drawings and winners will be notified by phone.



Today, FLFHC will give away five $50 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift cards.



Sept. 25, FLFHC will give away two $100 Fort Leavenworth Exchange gift cards.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center truck is now parked across from the Community Management Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where residents can drop items off or arrange curbside pick-up.



The second Saturday of each month, place items for donation curbside before 10 a.m. for collection between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The mission will issue a tax voucher for accepted donations. The next mission pick-up is Oct. 10.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.



Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.

For more information, call the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.



Utilities tip

Air drying your dishes instead of setting the heat cycle in the dishwasher is a great way of using less energy.



