The Digital Garrison app is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available and will be retired once the newest app is fully customized.

The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum Haunted Tour ticket sales begin Sept. 22 for members and Sept. 23 for the general public. The tours are Oct. 23 and 24. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ffam.us.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Kids’ Fishing Derby is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Smith Lake. Cost is $3 for non-members; members fish for free. Bait will be available for purchase at the event. Medallions will be awarded to the top anglers in each of the five age groups, and there will be door and participation prizes. Call (913) 240-5503 for more information.

The Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventure Series Fall Orienteer Meet is Sept. 26 starting in the parking lot south of Gruber Fitness Center. There will be family-friendly introductory and advanced courses. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family and includes orienteer maps, finisher awards and post-race refreshments. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. For more information, call (913) 683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or visit www.ftlvadventure.com.

Post Activities Information and Registration Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Eisenhower Hall, 250 Gibbon Ave. Face coverings and social distancing are required; sanitizing stations will be available. For more information about PAIR?Day, visit the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website at leavenworth.armymwr.com.

The Fort Leavenworth Area Citadel Club will have its annual fall cookout Sept. 26. Details can be found on the Greater Kansas City/Fort Leavenworth Area Citadel Club’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/111430915541893.

Retireee and veteran Appreciation Day has been canceled. For more information, visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/my-fort/all-services/retirement-services-office.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club Centennial Cookbook is accepting submissions. Past and current members can submit recipes at www.typensave. com. Enter username: FLSCcookbook, password: Cook100years. For more information, e-mail Christi King at 1vpflsc@gmail.com.

The Payroll Tax Deferral goes into effect this month and continues through the end of the calendar year. Military members and civilian employees are not eligible to opt out of the deferral if their Social Security wages fall within specified limits. Deferral of the Social Security tax only postpones when taxes are due. Per current IRS guidance, collection of the deferred taxes will be taken from wages between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2021, for both military and civilian employees. For details, visit https://www.dfas.mil/taxes/Social-Security-Deferral.

The Combined Arms Research Library’s new digital library is live at https://cgsc.contentdm.oclc .org/digital/.

Army Fee Assistance helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit http://usa.childcareaware.org/military-programs/military-families/army/.

Resources for off-post child care include the ChildCare Aware website at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite /military-families/army/ or the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

The Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange “You Made the Grade” program is underway. Students can take a report card to the service desk along with a valid military ID and students with an overall B/3.0 or higher average will receive a rewards card and be entered into the Exchange semi-annual sweepstakes.

Army Community Service has launched a new streamlined portal to access self-paced training. The Army Family Web Portal Online Learning Management System offers Army Family Team Building, and soldier and family readiness group training that can be taken at home. For more information, visit armymwr.com/afwp.

The Fort Leavenworth School Liaison Officer can help answer questions about area schools. Call (913) 547-4802.

The Army Community Service Army Family Web Portal is available for families to access information on ACS services, volunteer opportunities, submit quality-of-life issues and more. For more information, visit armymwr.com/afwp.

All personnel on Fort Leavenworth are required to wear face coverings inside all facilities unless otherwise posted or approved. Masks will be worn outside if social distancing cannot be maintained. All military members will wear face coverings off the installation and within public settings. All Army civilians will comply with the health directors from local authorities on face coverings when off post.

Eligible personnel who want to hunt on Fort Leavenworth must have the proper Kansas licenses and tags and must attend an annual Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club hunting brief. Attendees will learn important safety information, on-post hunting procedures, and receive their post hunting ID?card and parking pass. For more information, including briefing times and dates, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/rod-and-gun-club.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

For information about the Exceptional Family Member Program, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.